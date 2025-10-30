Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Direct mail is a powerful but underutilized tool that you should consider adding to your marketing strategy.

It’s seeing remarkable results because customers’ mailboxes aren’t crowded, physical mail creates engagement that digital can’t match, and your customers trust it more than digital ads.

Additionally, direct mail achieves much higher response rates than email and often generates higher-quality leads.

If you’re a small business owner pouring all your marketing budget into Facebook ads and Instagram posts, you’re not alone. Digital marketing has become the default choice for nearly every business. But while you’re fighting for attention in the crowded digital space, there’s a powerful, underutilized marketing tool most businesses are forgetting: direct mail.

I know what you’re thinking. Direct mail? Isn’t that outdated? Actually, it’s precisely the opposite. Smart business owners are rediscovering direct mail and seeing remarkable results. Here are five compelling reasons why you should reconsider it before your competitors do.

Related: 5 Tips for Direct Mail Marketing

1. Your customers’ mailboxes are no longer crowded

Remember when everyone complained about junk mail? Those days are over. The average American now receives a lot fewer pieces of personal mail per week than they once did. This dramatic shift has transformed the mailbox from a cluttered nuisance into premium real estate.

Think about it: When your direct mail piece arrives, it’s not competing with 50 other promotional messages. It might be the only marketing communication your prospect physically touches that day. Meanwhile, your carefully crafted email is drowning in an inbox where the average open rate hovers around 20%, and that’s if you’re lucky enough to avoid the spam folder entirely.

Take Chewy, the pet products retailer. They’ve built a thriving business by understanding this scarcity. They send birthday cards addressed directly to customers’ pets. Yes, to the actual dogs and cats. By integrating direct mail into their broader marketing strategy, Chewy transformed what was once considered an old-school channel into a profitable marketing tool.

2. Physical mail creates engagement digital can’t match

People need more time to mentally process digital ads compared to physical ones, and even then, they show less emotional engagement and memory retention. When someone holds your direct mail piece, they’re engaging multiple senses: touch, sight and even smell. This multisensory experience creates deeper memory encoding.

Casper, the mattress company that disrupted the sleep industry, understands this perfectly. While their online campaigns focus on convenience and delivery, their direct mail emphasizes product construction and the full suite of sleep products. They even included crossword puzzles in December campaigns to promote relaxation during the holiday rush. This dual approach lets them tell richer brand stories and connect with customers on a deeper level than digital alone could achieve.

Related: 10 Direct Mail Marketing Mistakes to Avoid

3. Your customers trust physical mail more than digital ads

Here’s an uncomfortable truth: Your customers don’t trust digital ads. Research consistently shows that consumers don’t trust online advertisements, while direct mail significantly exceeds that trust level. For small business owners trying to build credibility in their communities, this trust gap matters enormously.

Why the difference? Physical mail feels more legitimate. It requires real investment and effort to produce and send. There’s no equivalent to phishing scams or fake social media accounts in the direct mail world. When someone receives a quality mail piece from your business, they perceive you as established and credible. This trust translates into response rates that would make most email marketers jealous.

4. Response rates tell the real story

Let’s talk about the numbers that matter to your bottom line. Research reports that direct mail achieves response rates of 4.9% for prospect lists and up to 9% for house lists. Compare this to email’s average response rate of just 1%, and suddenly, direct mail doesn’t look so old-fashioned.

Even more compelling for small business owners, direct mail often generates higher-quality leads because recipients must take deliberate action — visiting a website, calling a number or bringing in a coupon. Those who respond tend to be more genuinely interested. They’re not just impulse-clicking; they’re taking intentional steps, which means higher conversion rates.

5. The integration opportunity that’s perfect for small businesses

The real magic happens when direct mail works alongside your digital marketing, not instead of it. You don’t need to choose between channels. You can use them together to create powerful campaigns that maximize your marketing budget.

Consider this affordable approach: Send a postcard that drives recipients to a personalized landing page with a special offer, then retarget them with Facebook ads. This integrated strategy leverages direct mail’s high engagement and trust while harnessing digital’s tracking capabilities and rapid follow-up potential. The result? Campaign performance that exceeds either channel alone, without breaking the bank.

Related: How to Boost Your Business With Direct Mail Automation and Retargeting — a Detailed Beginner’s Guide

Nobody’s suggesting you abandon your website or stop posting on social media. That would be foolish. But if you’re spending 100% of your marketing budget on digital channels, you might be missing a significant opportunity. As more businesses chase the same digital channels, direct mail offers you a chance to build trust and engage customers in ways digital simply cannot always replicate.

Start small. Test a postcard campaign with your best customers. Try a local mailer with a compelling offer. The mailbox is waiting, and it’s a lot less crowded than you think.