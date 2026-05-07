The Power Couple Behind Richwife Is Redefining What It Means to Be Rich

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Matthew and Kaylyn Noonan had a simple idea when they launched Richwife: that being rich has very little to do with money. Only two years later, the couple had turned that idea into a multi-million-dollar clothing and lifestyle brand.

The brand has picked up a notable following, with Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, country singer Jessie James Decker, and reality star Jessi Draper, known from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” all being seen wearing the brand.

“We’re not trying to convince people they need something,” Matthew Noonan said. “We’re trying to remind them of what they already have.”

The Noonans came to Richwife with more than a decade of combined experience in e-commerce, direct-to-consumer retail, and apparel.

Matthew Noonan spent his career on the finance and operations side, working across multiple brands and overseeing hundreds of millions in revenue.

Kaylyn Noonan built hers in content creation, brand development, and community building.

“Most brands are either great at marketing or great at operations,” Kaylyn Noonan said. “It’s rare to see both working together from day one.”

Richwife drew attention from the start, not all of it positive. The Noonans say that was the point.

“The name makes people stop,” Matthew Noonan said. “And once you have their attention, you can challenge how they’re thinking.”

The brand’s argument is that most people already have wealth in the ways that matter most, whether that’s time, relationships or health, but have been conditioned to measure it only in dollars.

“We’re not anti-money,” Kaylyn Noonan said. “We just think it’s been over-weighted. Most people are already rich in the ways that matter. They just don’t see it.”

Photo Credit: Irma Lion | ID Studio

Richwife sells hoodies, hats, and related items, but the Noonans are quick to say the clothing is secondary to what the brand represents.

“Every interaction is part of the brand,” Matthew Noonan said. “If you say you stand for something, it has to show up operationally, not just in marketing.”

Financial discipline, he said, has been as important to the company’s growth as the message behind it.

“You can have the best brand in the world, but if the numbers don’t work, it doesn’t matter. We’ve always built this to last.”

Kaylyn Noonan said the brand’s message speaks to something many people feel but rarely say out loud.

“If you don’t recognize what you already have, you’ll never feel rich, no matter what,” she said.

For the Noonans, the goal has always been bigger than selling clothes.

“This isn’t about building another apparel brand,” Matthew Noonan said. “It’s about building a community around what really matters most in life.”