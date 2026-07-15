Entrepreneurship Has 3 Phases. Here’s How Understanding Each One Can Help You Turn Income Into Real Wealth.

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Key Takeaways Most entrepreneurs build businesses that create income but not enterprise value. To scale your business into a true asset, you must understand the three phases of business ownership: Build, scale, dominate.

Building is the stage where entrepreneurs learn how to sell. Scaling is the transition from operator to owner. Domination means becoming the obvious choice for a specific market.

Most business owners focus on building. Some learn how to scale. Very few reach the point where their market actively seeks them out (domination).

Most entrepreneurs never fail. They simply stop too early. They build a business that provides a living, then spend years operating it without ever scaling it into a true asset. They create income but not enterprise value.

Looking back on my own career, I can divide entrepreneurship into three distinct phases: Build. Scale. Dominate.

Understanding the difference changed everything.

Build

Building a viable business is a worthy goal, and many people attempt it. Some succeed.

This is the stage where entrepreneurs learn how to sell. Just as Calculus 1 eliminates many aspiring engineers, sales eliminates many aspiring entrepreneurs. It is the first great test of business ownership.

In the build phase, revenue is king. We do whatever it takes to get revenue through the door and then figure out how to turn it into profit. The focus is almost entirely on the profit and loss statement because no business can survive if it consistently loses money.

Early in my investment advisory career, I was fortunate to receive some support while learning the sales process. I worked for a large brokerage firm in downtown Washington, D.C., where I partnered with a senior advisor. He handed me a list of smaller client accounts and told me, “It’s up to you to turn chicken sh!t into chicken salad.”

For the next several years, I learned how to persuade, retain and serve clients — mostly over the phone.

I never became one of the elite producers in the office, but I became good enough to go independent. Suddenly, I had what many entrepreneurs dream about: a business with no boss.

I also discovered what many entrepreneurs eventually learn: A business without a boss still has problems.

Some clients followed me when I left. Many did not. What had started as a process of learning a new profession became a marketing challenge. Looking back, I did not yet understand the power of positioning, niche specialization or an irresistible offer. I had built a practice, but I had reached a plateau.

At the same time, I was wrestling with the realities of self-employment. Revenue growth was difficult, taxes were higher than expected, and progress felt slow. This became the grinding phase of my career. I tried many things. Most failed.

Scale

Building creates income. Scaling creates assets.

Scaling is the transition from operator to owner. It transforms a job with no boss into a business with value beyond the owner’s daily efforts. It also changes how you think. Instead of focusing exclusively on the income statement, you begin building both business and personal balance sheets.

Of the two problems I faced — marketing and taxes — it was taxes that I solved first.

Through the teachings of Sandy Botkin, CPA and attorney, I immersed myself in the world of small business tax strategy. I learned about entity structures, retirement plans, expensing opportunities and other tools available to business owners. Over time, I became proficient enough to improve my own financial position and eventually help others do the same.

Ironically, what began as an effort to improve my investment advisory business led me somewhere unexpected.

I had been encouraged to build referral relationships with tax professionals. The idea was simple: Exchange referrals and grow together. While that strategy produced limited results, it exposed me to an entirely different opportunity.

I earned my IRS Enrolled Agent credential and launched a tax practice. What I thought would become a marketing solution became a scaling opportunity.

As I discussed in a previous article, I used debt to accelerate that growth. I acquired two tax practices from retiring owners. Unlike the investment advisory business, where acquisitions can be difficult and heavily regulated, opportunities in the tax profession were abundant.

I wasn’t really buying businesses. I was buying cash flow. The client relationships, recurring revenue and enterprise value came with it.

The acquisitions worked well and allowed me to scale far more rapidly than organic growth alone would have permitted.

The next scaling opportunity came through real estate.

After leasing office space, I explored purchasing the building I occupied. When that opportunity did not materialize, I purchased a commercial condominium in a new development. Once again, I used debt — but this time to acquire a different asset.

Instead of buying cash flow, I bought real estate.

Banks love lending against real estate. My tax business became the best tenant I will ever have. The arrangement created tax advantages, increased control over my workspace and added another asset to the balance sheet.

For the first time in my entrepreneurial journey, I was no longer focused solely on generating revenue. I was building assets that could appreciate, produce income and create long-term wealth.

I had finally moved beyond building. I was scaling.

Dominate

The final phase is domination.

Dominate does not mean eliminating competitors. It means becoming the obvious choice for a specific market.

It is characterized by:

A clearly defined niche market with strong demand

Exceptional product or service delivery

A reputation that generates referrals and trust

Systems and processes that support growth

Some form of moat that makes client attrition less likely

The dominate phase began when we discovered a niche within the Snap-on franchise community.

Like many successful niches, it was not something I intentionally set out to find. It emerged through experience. As our client base grew, I noticed that Snap-on dealers shared a unique set of challenges. Their bookkeeping is more complex than that of many small businesses due to inventory management, route operations, financing arrangements and the industry’s unique reporting requirements. Generic accounting knowledge was often insufficient.

The niche also presented a marketing challenge. Most Snap-on franchisees spend their days serving customers, managing inventory and operating their routes. They are rarely sitting at a desk consuming business content or scrolling social media. Reaching them required a different approach.

Equally important, I found that I genuinely enjoyed working with them. Having grown up in a blue-collar environment, I understood many of their values and experiences. We spoke a similar language. Trust developed naturally.

Over time, specialization created momentum. As our expertise deepened, referrals increased. Marketing became easier. Prospective clients were no longer looking for a tax preparer. They were looking for someone who understood their business.

That is what domination looks like.

It is not about eliminating competitors. It is about becoming the obvious choice for a specific group of people with a specific problem. When that happens, the grind of constantly chasing prospects begins to fade. Reputation starts doing much of the heavy lifting.

The business gains a moat. Clients stay longer. Referrals become more frequent. Enterprise value grows.

Most entrepreneurs focus on building. Some learn how to scale. Very few reach the point where their market actively seeks them out.

That is the power of domination.

Many entrepreneurs spend their entire careers in the build phase. They learn how to generate revenue but never learn how to create enterprise value.

The opportunity is not simply to build a business. The opportunity is to build it, scale it and ultimately become the dominant solution for a specific market.

Revenue creates income. Scale creates wealth. Dominance creates options.