Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways In under 10 focused hours, founders can sharpen positioning, audit recent deals, script calls, fix follow-up, build simple collateral, define ideal client filters and track weekly metrics.

These tips will help transform sales from a reactive and emotional process into one that’s consistent and predictable.

Most small businesses do not have a sales problem, even when they feel they might.

Every day, I see founders jump straight to “we need a new CRM” or “we need to hire a salesperson” when revenue feels inconsistent. Before you do that, I strongly recommend you take a look at your sales fundamentals first.

And my bet is that you can fix most of that in under 10 focused hours.

Here’s how.

1. Spend two hours tightening your positioning

Before you touch your pipeline, look at your messaging. If your sales conversations feel long, confusing or price-sensitive, your positioning could likely use a refresh.

Open a blank doc and answer these questions:

Who exactly is this for?

What specific problem are we solving?

What is the cost of not solving it?

What tangible outcome do they walk away with?

Why are we uniquely credible?

Be specific. “We help small businesses grow” makes you sound like so many other businesses. “We help seven-figure service businesses increase profit by 15-30% in six months by tightening operations and pricing” starts to make someone listen.

Then, refine your core offer statement to one or two sentences max. This is what you and your team should be able to say on every call without rambling.

Taking the time on this can feel ambiguous and vague, but a little effort here is likely to shorten calls, reduce objections and increase close rate before even changing anything else.

2. Audit your last 10 deals in 2 hours

Pull your last 10 sales conversations.

For each, answer:

How did the lead come in?

How long did it take to close?

What objections came up?

Why did we win or lose?

What was the final decision driver?

Keep your eyes peeled for patterns.

For example, maybe every lost deal stalled after you sent the proposal. That likely means your proposal is unclear or you didn’t follow up enough. Maybe the ones you closed quickly had one specific pain point in common, which could become the next hook you test.

If you are numbers-driven, which you should be when it comes to sales, calculate your close rate and average sales cycle length. Those two metrics alone tell you where to focus.

3. Use 1 hour to script your core call

Outline your sales call in five parts: Context and agenda; problem exploration; impact and urgency; solution framing; clear next steps.

Write bullet prompts under each. For example:

Under problem exploration:

What is not working right now?

What have you already tried?

What happens if this stays the same for another six months?

Under solution framing:

Based on what you shared, here is what I see.

Here is the specific outcome we would target.

Here is how we would approach it.

This prevents you from over-talking and jumping into pitching before the prospect has fully articulated the problem. It also gives you something to refer to if you’re taking quite a few objections or if you’re feeling nervous in a big call.

4. Spend 2 hours fixing your follow-up

Most revenue is lost in follow-up, because it can feel tedious and frankly, like you’re being annoying. Remember, research shows that deals take at least five follow-ups and up to 12 to close.

Pull your current process and look for, at the very least, a follow-up at 24 hours, seven days and 14 days. Then look at throwing in value-add follow-ups and personalized touches throughout the weeks after a call as well.

Consistency here is the number one priority. You would be shocked at how many deals you could close by simply following up professionally and consistently.

If you are not tracking this somewhere visible, even a simple spreadsheet is fine. Go ahead, fire up your spreadsheet right now before moving on.

5. Build 1 to 2 pieces of lightweight sales collateral in 2 hours

Start really simple with this. Create a one-page overview of your main offer and a simple case studies, testimonials and results snapshot.

Include who it is for, the core problem you solve and your approach in three to five steps. Then, include at least two to three outcome case studies and testimonials with a starting price and data to demonstrate the result.

Save this to your desktop for easy use. You can share it with prospects or referral partners, who then can share it with partners, investors or internal stakeholders without you needing to re-explain everything.

6. Spend 1 hour defining your ideal client filter

Define five non-negotiables for your best-fit clients. For example, it may be their revenue range, industry, decision maker access, budget or urgency.

Next, define three red flags that historically waste your time, or that become bad clients over time. This prevents you from chasing deals that feel good but are unlikely to close or be profitable.

If you are operating lean, protecting your time is a critical part of your sales strategy.

7. Take the final hour to set simple weekly sales metrics

Start a spreadsheet to track new leads, call count, proposals sent, sales and revenue closed, by week.

Then set a recurring event on your calendar to review this at the same time each week.

Most importantly, you’ll need to actually use the data to make changes. For example, if discovery calls are high but proposals are low, you may need to qualify more. If proposals are high but closes are low, you’ll probably want to reevaluate product-market fit or pricing tiers.

These improvements are not flashy, but they can enable faster sales cycles, higher close rates and a more predictable sales process.

The best part? It’s that you get to turn your sales more into a process versus an emotional roller coaster.