But What Can You Actually Do? Why Higher Education is Shifting to Competency-Based Learning

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Higher education is in the middle of a quiet but important shift. Across campuses and online programs, colleges are rethinking a long-standing question: should learning be measured by time spent in class, or by what students can actually do?

That question is driving the rise of competency-based education (CBE), a model that is gradually reshaping how some institutions design courses, assess learning and think about degrees altogether.

Remarkably, in recent years, competency-based education has moved from being a niche experiment to a steadily expanding model across U.S. higher education. While adoption has been gradual, research by the American Institutes for Research (AIR) on competency-based education programs found that many participating institutions serve a largely non-traditional student population, with more than 70% of learners identified as working adults.

The study also noted that these programs are designed around flexibility, allowing students to progress at their own pace while demonstrating mastery of clearly defined competencies.

The research suggests that competency-based models are often linked to greater access and flexibility, especially for learners juggling work, family and education. At the same time, participating programs generally report academic outcomes that are comparable to those in more traditional formats, which is part of what has kept interest in the model growing.

And that shift is starting to influence more than just a handful of experimental programs.

Why colleges are paying attention now

A big part of the momentum comes from outside the classroom.

Employers are increasingly focused on skills rather than credentials alone. Students, especially working adults, are looking for faster, more flexible pathways that connect directly to jobs. And colleges are under pressure to improve completion rates while serving a more diverse student population.

Traditional structures- fixed semesters, rigid course sequences and time-based credit hours- don’t always fit that reality anymore.

Competency-based education offers a different approach: let students move at their own pace, recognize what they already know and focus on clearly defined skills tied to real-world outcomes.

It’s not surprising that this model is gaining traction in areas like healthcare, IT, business and education, fields where skills are easier to define and map to job requirements.

What’s actually changing inside colleges

The shift to CBE isn’t just about changing how students progress. It often forces institutions to rethink how programs are built from the ground up.

Instead of designing a degree around a sequence of courses, colleges are breaking programs into smaller building blocks- competencies. These are specific skills or abilities students are expected to demonstrate before moving forward.

For example, rather than simply completing a course in project management, a student might need to show they can build a project plan, manage timelines and evaluate risks — each treated as a separate competency.

This structure is showing up in institutions like Western Governors University, Purdue University Global and the University of Wisconsin Flexible Option, along with several community college systems experimenting with workforce-aligned programs.

The common thread is flexibility. These programs are designed to work better for students who are balancing jobs, families and education.

Teaching is becoming more structured and more personalized

One of the biggest changes is happening in how faculty teach.

In traditional classrooms, teaching is often organized around lectures, weekly topics and exams. In competency-based models, instruction becomes more closely tied to outcomes.

Faculty are increasingly acting as guides rather than just content deliverers. Their role shifts toward helping students reach mastery through feedback, targeted support and structured learning pathways.

That also means learning becomes more individualized. Some students move quickly through material they already understand, while others take more time on specific skills. Adaptive tools and real-time progress tracking are often used to support that flexibility.

For many instructors, this is a noticeable change in rhythm. Instead of teaching to a timeline, they’re teaching toward mastery.

Assessment looks very different too

If there’s one area where competency-based education really stands out, it’s assessment.

Traditional grading systems rely heavily on exams, papers and cumulative scores. In CBE, assessment is much more directly tied to performance.

Students are asked to demonstrate what they know through projects, applied tasks, simulations or other real-world activities. The goal is simple: prove the competency.

Rubrics play a key role here, since they define what “proficiency” actually looks like. And in many programs, students are allowed to try again until they reach mastery—something that’s quite different from the one-and-done nature of traditional exams.

The focus shifts from ranking students to ensuring they actually learn the material.

Where this model is gaining ground

Competency-based education isn’t everywhere yet, but it’s no longer limited to early pilots either.

Western Governors University remains the most well-known fully competency-based institution in the U.S. Other universities, including Purdue University Global and Southern New Hampshire University, have incorporated competency-based pathways in selected programs. The University of Wisconsin Flexible Option continues to expand its fully competency-based degrees.

Outside of four-year institutions, community colleges are also experimenting with CBE, particularly in workforce-driven areas like nursing, IT and applied sciences.

These are fields where skills are clearly defined and employers often have direct input into what graduates should know.

Enrollment is growing, especially among adult learners and working professionals looking for more flexible options. While CBE still represents a relatively small share of total higher education enrollment, the demand signals are hard to ignore.

Why employers care about this shift

The interest in CBE isn’t just coming from students and colleges. Employers are increasingly part of the conversation too.

Hiring is slowly shifting toward a skills-first mindset. Instead of focusing only on where someone studied, many employers want a clearer picture of what candidates can actually do.

Competency-based programs help bridge that gap by making skills more visible and measurable. In some cases, colleges are working directly with industry partners to define competencies tied to job roles.

That alignment is one reason CBE is gaining attention in fields like healthcare, cybersecurity and data analytics, areas where job requirements evolve quickly.

Still evolving, but clearly growing

Of course, competency-based education isn’t without challenges. Defining competencies consistently across programs can be difficult. Faculty often need training to adapt to new teaching and assessment models. And most higher education systems are still built around credit hours, which creates structural friction.

But despite these challenges, the direction of travel is clear.

Colleges are experimenting more with flexible pathways, modular learning and skills-based credentials. In many ways, competency-based education is part of a larger shift in higher ed, from measuring time in classrooms to measuring outcomes in skills.

And that may ultimately be the biggest change of all.