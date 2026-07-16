The 5 Types of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Corner — and the Women Proving Why

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Key Takeaways The people outside your organization will always give you something your team never can: an honest, real-world perspective with nothing to gain from telling you what you want to hear.

Surround yourself with the right people in the right rooms and watch how quickly your business and your thinking change.

Your most honest feedback will never come from inside your organization.

Most entrepreneurs are building their circle the wrong way. They chase investors, collect business cards at networking events and add connections on LinkedIn they will never actually talk to. Meanwhile the people who actually move the needle on their success, the ones who quietly fill in the gaps between vision and execution, are nowhere to be found.

I have spent years studying what separates entrepreneurs who sustain long-term success from the ones who burn out or plateau, and the pattern is almost never about strategy or capital. It is about who is in the room. As I wrote in a previous piece on why women in business need each other, your network is one of the most underrated assets in your entire business portfolio.

Here are the five types of people every entrepreneur needs in their corner, and the women already proving why.

1. The one who pressure-tests your thinking

According to CBI Insights, 42% of startups fail because they build something the market does not actually want, and most of them had no one in their corner willing to challenge the idea before it was too late. Entrepreneurs are wired to believe in what they are building, which is both their greatest strength and their biggest blind spot.

What every founder needs before they go further is someone who can take what is living in their head and map out whether it actually works in the real world, not just in theory. Someone who will challenge the assumptions, identify what has real traction and build a clear path from concept to execution without letting passion override reality. Laura Fortey built Flow State Founder, a women-in-business accelerator based in Vancouver, Canada, with a growing global community, around exactly this gap.

2. The one who builds your backend

Once the idea is validated, you need the systems to support it or the whole thing collapses under its own weight. Office workers waste an average of 40% of their workday due to poor information organization, and inefficient administration costs businesses up to $4,000 per employee annually. Founders are not immune to this, in fact they are often the worst offenders because the same visionary brain that builds the idea resists the systems required to scale it.

As I outlined in 10 Dangers of Becoming an Entrepreneur (and How to Face Them), operational risk is one of the most underestimated threats to any growing business. Stephanie Millward is the kind of operator who steps into that gap and brings order to the chaos, helping founders build the backend that makes growth actually possible rather than accidental.

3. The one who makes you actually sell

Between 30% and 50% of sales go to the vendor who responds first, yet 80% of sales require five follow-up calls and 44% of reps give up after just one. Most entrepreneurs do not have a sales problem; they have a belief problem. They think selling is manipulative or desperate, so they hold back and watch opportunities walk out the door.

The truth is selling has always been about connection and trust, and once you lose either one with a customer it is nearly impossible to come back from. The entrepreneurs who thrive long-term are not the loudest ones in the room; they are the ones who show up with integrity every single time and understand that the customer always has a choice; your job is simply to give them a reason to choose you. Janreeta Doel is dismantling the used-car-salesman myth one conversation at a time, reminding entrepreneurs that selling is something we all do every single day without calling it that, and that, done with honesty, it is one of the most powerful skills a business owner can build.

4. The one who keeps your body in the game

At 35, 100% of women begin losing bone density, yet most will not be tested until 65. Fractures from osteoporosis are more common than heart attack, stroke and breast cancer combined, and nearly all of it is preventable with earlier intervention and the right supplementation. Most women do not think about mobility and bone health until something starts hurting, weakening or slowing them down, and by then the window for easy prevention has already passed.

Laura van der Veer, founder of LUVA, a dietary supplement company built around bone, muscle, joint and mobility health, is championing earlier awareness and earlier action for women at every stage. Your body is not separate from your business performance; it is the engine running it, and unlike your revenue or your team, you cannot replace it when it breaks down.

5. The one who keeps your lifestyle sustainable

With alcohol consumption in the United States now at its lowest point in nearly 90 years, the sober curious movement is not a trend; it is a shift in how ambitious people are choosing to protect their energy and clarity long-term. Kristin Zerbin, founder of Hoochy Booch, built a kombucha brand showing up at weddings, festivals and major events, making the healthy choice the enjoyable one rather than the sacrifice. The lifestyle choices you make in the spaces between work are quietly shaping how long you can sustain what you are building.

Here is what most entrepreneurs miss. These five people do not have to be formal business contacts, coaches or paid advisors. Some of the most valuable people in your corner will be the ones you are sharing a meal with at a backyard BBQ, the friend who happens to understand sales or the woman building something in wellness who makes you think differently about your own energy. The people outside your organization will always give you something your team never can: an honest, real-world perspective with nothing to gain from telling you what you want to hear. Surround yourself with the right five people in the right rooms and watch how quickly your business and your thinking change.