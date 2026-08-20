This is the Real Reason Cracker Barrel’s CEO Is Out — And It Isn’t Because She Changed Anything

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Key Takeaways Customer surveys can reveal what people say, but deeper qualitative research is needed to understand what actually drives their behavior.

Companies shouldn’t freeze out of fear; they should learn what customers fear losing and bring them along through meaningful change.



Cracker Barrel’s Julie Masino didn’t step down for making changes. Masino stepped down, in effect, because of how she found out what to change.

Masino came in, modernized a beloved brand, customers revolted, President Trump weighed in, she reversed course, and now she’s gone anyway even after steering a real turnaround. The moral is simple: don’t touch what customers love. Change is dangerous. Keep the status quo.

That moral is wrong, and it’s about to cost many companies a lot of money.

I’ve spent two decades watching executives use “we did the research” as a substitute for actually understanding their customers. Masino pointed to customer research when she rolled out the new look, and the backlash happened anyway. But the takeaway of “change bad, nostalgia good” misses the actual failure. The failure wasn’t the decision to evolve a stale brand, but mistaking data for understanding.

Those are not the same thing. I wrote an entire book on the difference, because I kept watching smart leaders get burned by it.

Customers will answer your question, but they won’t tell you the truth

In 1999, Sony ran a focus group for a yellow Sport Walkman. Participants loved it. “So sporty,” they said. Sony thanked them and let each person take a free unit home: black or yellow, their choice. Every single person took the black one.

That’s how people work. What someone says in a survey and what they do at the moment of truth are two different data sets, generated by two different parts of the brain. Neuroscience research on decision-making suggests roughly 80 to 90% of it runs on emotion, not logic. Ask a customer what they think of a new logo, and you’ll get a rational-sounding answer. But the reaction that actually drives their behavior — loyalty, defection, an angry post shared four thousand times — is running on something else entirely: identity, nostalgia, a sense that something theirs was taken without asking.

Cracker Barrel’s customers weren’t reacting to a font. They were reacting to a feeling that nobody bothered to ask them how they’d feel. That’s a translation failure, not a strategy failure. And it’s the same failure that’s sunk a hundred rebrands nobody remembers, because the companies were smaller and the backlash never made a headline. The mechanism is identical. Cracker Barrel just had the misfortune of doing it in public, at scale, with a political spotlight attached.

“We did customer research” is not a finding, it’s an alibi

Most customer research is built to produce certainty, not insight. You ask a clean question, you get a clean answer, you write a report, and you move forward feeling protected. If it goes wrong later, you can point back to the “data.” But clean answers to shallow questions don’t predict behavior — they just make leadership comfortable pulling the trigger.

The real work is qualitative, messy, and uncomfortable. It’s understanding not just what customers say but the emotional terrain underneath it, what they’re afraid of losing, what identity they’ve attached to your brand, what unstated expectation you’re about to violate. That kind of understanding doesn’t come from a survey question with five tidy response options. It comes from digging past the first answer to the second and third questions nobody thought to ask.

Most organizations stop at the first answer because the first answer is fast, quantifiable and defensible in a board meeting. The second and third questions are slower, harder to summarize in a slide, and occasionally tell leadership something it doesn’t want to hear. That’s exactly why they get skipped. And that’s exactly why the surprises keep happening.

Jo-Ellen Pozner, the Santa Clara management professor who’s been vocal about the Cracker Barrel case, is right that the environment matters. A shaky economy makes any brand’s core audience more protective, not less. But protective customers aren’t asking companies to freeze. They’re asking to be brought along. Those are opposite instructions, and only one of them requires you to actually understand your customer instead of just surveying them.

The lesson boards need, and the one they’re about to learn instead

Leaders need to take a hard look at whether “customer research” in your organization means real translation of customer psychology, or just a compliance step before a decision that’s already been made. But that’s not going to happen. Boards will instead flag every future rebrand, logo tweak, or product evolution as too risky and strategic drift will calcify for another year because nobody wants to be the next Cracker Barrel headline. But change was never the threat. A shallow understanding dressed up as due diligence was.

The irony is that freezing is its own decision, and it carries its own research failure. A board that won’t touch the brand because it’s afraid of the emotional terrain still hasn’t mapped that terrain. It’s just betting that nothing changes in the meantime. That’s not caution. That’s the same alibi, worn a different way.

So don’t ask your team, “Did customers like it?” Ask them what your customers were actually afraid of, and whether anyone bothered to find out before the launch. If nobody can answer that with more than a survey score, you don’t have customer research. You have an alibi for when things go south.