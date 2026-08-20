How To Turn a Boring Industry Into Your Biggest Competitive Advantage

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Key Takeaways Boring can be a goldmine. Unsexy industries often have outdated systems, frustrated customers and less competition.u003cbru003e

Distribution matters as much as the product. Solving the problem is only half the battle — you also need to reach customers at the moment they actually care.u003cbru003e

Don’t confuse growth with success. A smaller, overlooked market that solves a real problem and makes money can be more valuable than chasing the latest trend.

Many entrepreneurs are drawn to exciting sectors such as AI, crypto or whatever is trending, and it’s easy to understand why. There’s glamour in telling people at a dinner party that you’re building the future.

The businesses I’d bet on, though, are the ones nobody wants to talk about: the boring, mundane industries that people tune out as soon as they come up. These are the markets where the most defensible, high-margin businesses get built, and most entrepreneurs walk right past them chasing something flashier.

I know this because I picked one of the least glamorous industries imaginable: insurance (specifically, jewelry insurance). Nobody dreams about working in this sector, but that’s exactly why it worked for me.

Boring usually means overlooked

A boring industry is typically overlooked and underserved. These are old, entrenched, legacy markets where customers might interact with the product once a year, if that. People are frustrated with the status quo, but they’ve accepted it because what’s the alternative? The technology is bad, and the service is worse, but everyone puts up with it because that’s how it’s always been.

This frustration is the opening. When customers are annoyed but resigned, you’ve found a market with an unsolved problem. Insurance is a perfect example because it’s complex and widely avoided. It’s also as far from glamorous as a business gets, and that’s precisely why so few entrepreneurs bother to look at it.

Established businesses get complacent

The reason why these industries stay boring is simple: Established players get comfortable. When no one pays attention to a market, the players in it stop innovating and lose sight of what a good product even looks like, relying on the fact that customers don’t have a better option. Complacency is a strong sign that a market is ready for someone new.

Before BriteCo, I witnessed this firsthand. I’m a third-generation jeweler and a Gemological Institute of America gemologist, so I spent years watching customers try to insure rings and watches they’d just bought. The application process was miserable, requiring customers to fax documents, then wait days or weeks for a coverage decision. Making a claim was a manual, over-the-phone process with no technology to handle it. NPS scores were dismal, and nobody in the industry seemed to care. This was the accepted standard because people had no real alternative.

Distribution is hard to replicate

We’ve now built much better software. Customers can get a quote and coverage in minutes instead of waiting weeks, and making a claim doesn’t require navigating frustrating phone menus. But fixing the software was the easy part.

Jewelry insurance has a timing problem. Customers often purchase jewelry and then don’t think about insuring it until months later, if ever. There are perhaps two moments when insurance even crosses their mind: standing at the jeweler’s counter with the purchase receipt in hand, sitting at home at 11 p.m., and finally typing “jewelry insurance” into Google.

At BriteCo, we addressed both moments. We sold to jewelers for years before offering direct options to consumers because store owners are unlikely to refer their best customers to a brand nobody has heard of. We then built the direct-to-customer side to be there when they finally decide to search for insurance on their own.

This is the advantage of a boring niche. A national carrier can’t justify investing in a business case this small, while established specialists have no reason to change when the current processes are simply accepted as they are. Find a problem, figure out when customers are most likely to care about it, and go solve it.

Profitability is often overlooked

I want to challenge a common assumption about building companies. Growth gets all the attention. Entrepreneurs talk endlessly about scaling but not enough about profitability, and that’s backward. The entire point of a business is to be profitable; if you’re not, you’re out of business.

Boring industries are often the most profitable. These niche, overlooked markets have customers with valid problems and real money at stake. Solving a mundane but important problem is far more valuable than building another AI demo with little practical use.

This is the model we run at BriteCo. We found an underserved niche market, built a better product, and now we dominate the sector and cross-sell to a growing base of policyholders. It’s profitable.

If you’re deciding where to build, resist the pull toward whatever’s trending. Instead, look at the industries people complain about but continue to tolerate because they’ve stopped expecting better. Find the market where the established players have lost momentum and processes still rely on paperwork and patience. If you modernize the technology and reach customers earlier than established businesses bother to, the boring, neglected industry becomes an area your competitors can’t replicate.

After you find success, go do it again for the next one.