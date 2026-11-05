Everyone is Using AI Now. Here’s What Sets the Companies Using It Well Apart.

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Key Takeaways Every company has the same AI tools now, so access is no longer a differentiator.

Using AI to speed up existing work improves productivity but doesn’t enhance your competitive advantage.

AI adoption has become almost meaningless as a measure of competitive advantage. Nearly every company now has access to similar models, tools and capabilities. That’s why the conversation needs to shift from AI adoption to AI outcomes. This means using AI to fundamentally change how you serve customers, develop products, make decisions, generate demand or operate your business. It includes improving the economics of the business, accelerating processes or producing a level of quality that wasn’t possible before.

The companies that will stand out will have figured out where AI can create a meaningful business advantage and have redesigned their processes around it.

The perils of chasing productivity

Companies can easily fall into the trap of only focusing on making existing work slightly faster. And that’s problematic. We see this frequently in marketing and communications. Companies take an existing process like writing content, creating reports, researching prospects and developing campaigns and then use AI to make each individual step faster. That can certainly improve productivity, but it doesn’t necessarily change the underlying economics or effectiveness of the work.

For example, if AI produces a press release that communicates essentially the same message as a human-written version, the primary impact is on drafting efficiency. Reach, audience engagement and the level of interest generated are separate factors that determine the release’s overall business impact.

The bigger opportunity is to ask whether AI allows you to rethink the process entirely. Can you identify market signals earlier? Can you develop and test more differentiated messaging? Can you personalize communications at a scale that wasn’t practical before? Can you understand what customers, prospects, journalists or even AI-driven discovery systems are responding to?

The danger of focusing only on speed is that companies end up doing more of the same work, faster, rather than looking at whether they should be doing the work differently in the first place.

AI done right

I’m encouraged by successful examples of companies using AI in the right way. The strongest ones tend to involve companies using AI to augment human decision-making rather than simply to automate human tasks.

In communications, for example, AI can help teams process and synthesize enormous amounts of information like research, competitor activity, market conversations, customer feedback, media coverage and emerging topics much faster than a human team could do manually.

Someone said in a meeting recently, after we’d used AI to review some survey responses, that what took us a few minutes would normally have required a room full of people working for days. The value comes when experienced professionals use those insights to make better strategic decisions about positioning, messaging, audiences and timing.

Another strong use case is using AI to detect patterns that would otherwise be difficult to see. Instead of asking AI to produce more content, companies can use it to determine which topics matter to their audiences, where their narrative is gaining traction, where there are gaps and what questions customers are actually asking. That combination is where I see some of the greatest potential: AI for scale and pattern recognition, humans for judgment and context.

At Force4, we’re thinking about AI as a fundamental change in how communications work rather than simply another productivity tool. For example, we’re increasingly looking at how companies are identified not only through traditional search and media but through AI-driven discovery. That changes the communications challenge. It’s no longer enough to create content that ranks or gets published. Companies need to build the credibility, clearness and body of information that enables AI systems to accurately understand and surface them.

We’re using AI to help us analyze information, discover patterns, accelerate research and develop communications more efficiently. But the strategic decisions still require human insight like what a company should stand for, which audiences matter most, what stories are worth telling and how those stories connect to business objectives.

That’s an important distinction for us. We don’t view AI as replacing the expertise of our team. We view it as strengthening what our team can see, understand and accomplish.

5 criteria for evaluating AI use

I recommend using these five questions to evaluate your use of AI in terms of whether it will genuinely change the economics/speed/quality of their business:

What business problem are we trying to solve? Don’t start with the technology. Start with the business outcome. If the answer is simply “We need to use more AI,” try again.

Does AI materially change the economics? Can you reduce a cost, increase revenue, expand capacity or do something that previously required substantially more resources?

Does it materially improve speed? Not just shaving minutes off a task but accelerating an important business process such as getting a product to market, responding to customers or identifying an opportunity.

Does it improve quality or enable something that wasn’t previously possible? This may ultimately be the most important question. If AI only produces the same result faster, the advantage may be temporary. If it produces a fundamentally better result or enables new capabilities, that is much more strategically important.

What still requires human judgment? The best implementations are thoughtful about where humans add the most value.

Winning with AI

AI can process information and observe patterns at extraordinary scale, but context, judgment, creativity, accountability and understanding the nuances of a business still matter enormously. Stop measuring AI success by how many tools they have deployed or how many employees are using them. Measure what has actually changed.

If AI hasn’t changed the economics, speed or quality of an important part of the business, you may have improved productivity, but you probably haven’t created a competitive advantage yet. The real opportunity is to identify areas where AI can fundamentally change how the business works and redesign those processes around the technology rather than simply adding AI to what you already do.