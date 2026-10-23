What Volunteering Teaches Leaders That Business School Doesn’t

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Key Takeaways Volunteers can walk away at any time, so leading them tests whether people follow you or just your title.

When leading, ask what brought people in and what keeps them there, then connect the work to that answer.

Say thank you by name and specifically, because unnoticed effort drains any team, paid or not.





Business school is very good at teaching frameworks. You learn strategy, finance, negotiation and organizational design, often with real rigor. What it rarely teaches is how to lead people who have no obligation to follow you.

And that’s exactly what volunteering demands. There are no salaries to adjust, no performance reviews to hold over anyone and no promotions to offer. People show up because they care, and they can leave when the work no longer feels worthwhile. If you want an honest read on your leadership, few settings will give it to you faster.

Lead without leaning on a title

In most workplaces, a title does a lot of quiet work for you. It signals who makes decisions, who sets priorities, and who gets the final word. In a volunteer setting, titles carry far less weight. A committee chair can’t order anyone to stay late. A coordinator at a toy drive can’t discipline a volunteer who stops answering emails.

You earn influence by setting an example. Arrive early. Take the least appealing job. Treat every person with respect, whether they gave ten minutes or ten hours. Do that consistently and people will start looking to you, whatever the official structure says.

Bring that habit back to the office. Your employees may be required to follow instructions, but following orders doesn’t mean they’re invested in the work. Leaders who can earn buy-in from volunteers tend to get far more from paid teams, too.

Find out why people are there

Volunteers come for different reasons. Some want to give back to a cause that touched their own family. Some want community. Some simply want to feel useful outside their day jobs. If you assume everyone is motivated by the same thing, you’ll lose people quickly.

Effective volunteer leaders ask why someone showed up and then connect the work to that reason. It’s a skill you can use in any management role, though it doesn’t get much attention in the classroom. Business school often treats motivation as a matter of incentives and compensation. In practice, people are moved by meaning, belonging and recognition at least as much as by money.

Ask your team the same question you’d ask a volunteer: what brought you here and what keeps you here? The answers can tell you things an engagement survey might miss.

Get resourceful under real constraints

Case studies come with clean data and defined budgets. Volunteer work rarely does. Projects run on donated supplies, borrowed space and whatever time people can spare after work. Plans change at the last minute. Key helpers cancel. The weather doesn’t cooperate.

Those constraints force you to be resourceful in ways that are hard to practice in a classroom. You learn to prioritize ruthlessly, to improvise without panicking and to keep a group calm when the plan falls apart. You also learn how much you depend on other people, because you can’t carry a volunteer effort alone.

The next time a project at work loses budget or people, remember that some of the best results in your community were delivered with far less.

Make gratitude a habit

In paid work, it’s easy to treat effort as expected. People are compensated, so thanks can start to feel optional. In volunteer work, gratitude is essential. A volunteer who feels unappreciated rarely comes back.

Spend enough time leading volunteers, and you get used to noticing effort and thanking people for it, specifically and sincerely. That habit serves you well in any organization. Recognition costs nothing, and a team can lose energy when people’s efforts go unnoticed. Thank people by name, and tell them exactly what their effort made possible.

Keep perspective beyond the bottom line

Volunteering also gives you a chance to step back. Business can become an all-consuming world of targets, deadlines and competition. Spending a Saturday with kids facing serious challenges, or with families who need a hand, can change how you look at your own priorities.

You carry that perspective back to work. It can help you make more grounded decisions, take setbacks in stride and remember that the people on your team have lives and concerns beyond the office.

Start where you live

You don’t need a formal program to get this education. Look for the causes already working in your own community: youth sports, food drives, faith groups and local charities. Commit to showing up regularly. You’ll learn more over weeks and months than you will from a single appearance.

None of this suggests that formal education lacks value. Frameworks and analytical skills are useful. But leadership is ultimately about people, and the most direct way to learn how people respond to your leadership is to lead those who can walk away. You won’t get a diploma for it, but the lessons you learn in church basements, community centers and parking lots on cold mornings tend to last.