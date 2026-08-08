Your Next Customer Is Googling You Right Now. Here’s How I Make the First Page Do the Selling

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Buyers do most of their homework before they ever contact you — which makes your search results the first sales conversation, whether you show up for it or not.

You don’t have to be famous to win the first page of your own name — you have to be deliberate, with a current profile, recent evidence of earned expertise and enough consistent signal that a skeptical buyer decides you are credible today.

A prospect once booked a call with me and opened by quoting something I had written in an article two years earlier. I had never met her. She had searched my name, read three or four things, decided I was credible and only then filled out the form. By the time we spoke, the hard part of the sale was already over. She had sold herself, using nothing but what she found on Google.

That is the part of the buying process most founders never see, and it is the part that increasingly decides everything. People do their homework long before they talk to you. Gartner’s research found that most buyers now prefer a rep-free buying experience, spending the bulk of their time researching on their own and only a sliver of it talking to a seller. The real pitch is happening on a search results page you are not even in the room for.

The silent interview you never attend

Think about your own behavior. Before you hire a contractor, try a new tool or sign a contract, you type the name into Google. What comes back shapes your decision before a single conversation happens. Your buyers are doing the exact same thing to you, and your own name will get searched far more often than your company’s will.

Here is what makes this so high-stakes: you do not control the room, but you do control much of what is in it. If a prospect searches you and finds a thoughtful article you wrote, a clean profile, a real photo and a couple of credible third-party mentions, they walk into the call already leaning yes. If they find nothing, or worse, a stale profile and one unflattering result, you start the conversation in a hole you may never climb out of.

I have learned to treat my own search results as a landing page I did not design but absolutely own the contents of. The goal is simple. When someone searches my name, the first screen should answer three questions fast: Is this person real, are they credible and do they understand my problem?

What I make sure shows up

The first thing I protect is the basics. A current photo that looks like me, a profile that states plainly what I do and who I help and consistent details across every platform. Buyers are quietly checking whether the story adds up. When your title says one thing in one place and something else on your website, that small mismatch plants a seed of doubt at the exact moment you want certainty.

The second thing is evidence of expertise I did not pay for. Articles I have written, places I have been quoted, talks and interviews. This is where earned media quietly does its heaviest lifting. A buyer instinctively trusts a byline in a publication or a quote in a story, because someone other than you decided you were worth featuring. That third-party stamp is the whole point.

The third thing is recency. A brilliant article from five years ago followed by silence reads like a business that peaked and faded. You do not need to publish constantly, but you need enough recent signal that a searcher believes you are active and relevant today. A steady trickle beats an old flood.

How to take back the first page

You do not need to be famous to win here. You need to be deliberate. Start by searching your own name in an incognito window and reading the first screen the way a skeptical buyer would. Be honest about what it says about you.

Then fill the gaps on assets you control. Your profile, your About page and your professional bios are easy to optimize and tend to rank well for your own name. Make them current, specific and human. If there is a thin spot, write something useful in your field and get it published somewhere with authority, even a niche industry outlet. One credible byline can outrank a lot of noise.

If something outdated dominates your results, the fix is rarely to fight it head-on. It is to publish enough strong, relevant material that the better results rise and push the weak ones down the page. Search visibility rewards consistency, and the same discipline that helps customers find you also helps the right results outrank the wrong ones. Managing your online reputation is ongoing work, not a one-time cleanup.

The shift to make is mental. Stop thinking of your search results as vanity and start treating them as the first sales conversation, the one that happens whether you show up or not. Every credible thing a prospect finds is a small yes banked before you ever speak. Every gap is a doubt you will have to overcome later, if you even get the chance. Your next customer is searching your name today. Make sure what they find does the selling for you.