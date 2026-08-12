What SEO Actually Costs — and When You’re Being Overcharged

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Key Takeaways $700 vs $9,000 isn’t a scam — it’s three different products. Match the tier to your market, or you’ll pay $800 for a problem that needs $4,000 of work.

Budget from customer value, not package price. If the math doesn’t justify the retainer several times over, the scope (or the channel) is wrong.

Every discovery call I run reaches the same two questions. The first is “will this work?” The second is “what should SEO cost?”

Founders ask the second one nervously, because they’ve usually collected three proposals that quote three wildly different numbers for what sounds like the same service. One says $700 a month. One says $3,500. One says $9,000. Nobody explains the gap.

I price SEO deals every week at my agency, and I’ve reviewed dozens of competitor proposals that prospects forward to me. So here’s the honest breakdown I give every founder who asks — including the parts that don’t flatter my industry.

What the market actually charges

Start with real data instead of sales decks. Ahrefs surveyed 439 SEO professionals and found that 78.2% charge a monthly retainer, making it the dominant pricing model. The most common retainer bracket sits at $501 to $1,000 per month, but averages tell a different story: agencies average around $3,209 per month, while freelancers come in near $1,349.

Experience widens the gap further. The same survey found that providers with five to 10 years in business charge more than double what newcomers charge. Scope matters too — SEOs serving local markets average about $1,557 per month, while those competing nationally or globally average $3,474.

So when your three proposals say $700, $3,500 and $9,000, none of them is automatically a scam. They’re quoting three different products that happen to share a name. Your job is to figure out which product your business actually needs.

What you’re really paying for at each price level

Under $1,000 a month, you’re buying hours — a few of them. That budget covers a freelancer or offshore team handling the basics: some on-page fixes, a blog post or two and a monthly report. For a local business in a low-competition market, that can genuinely be enough.

Between $2,000 and $5,000, you’re buying a system. Real keyword strategy, content production, technical monitoring and link acquisition, usually with multiple specialists touching your account. This is where most growing businesses with real competition need to be.

Above $5,000, you’re buying competitive firepower. Enterprise sites, national terms, aggressive content programs and digital PR live here. This is the natural tier for a B2B software company chasing national commercial terms against competitors with seven-figure marketing budgets — at that level, most of the money funds content and earned media because anything smaller wouldn’t even register in the market.

The trap isn’t any specific price. The trap is paying $800 for a problem that requires $4,000 of work, then concluding SEO doesn’t work.

I see this pattern constantly in the proposals prospects forward to me. A business pays $800 a month for a year and gets two generic blog posts a month plus a ranking report full of keywords nobody actually searches. Traffic barely moves, the owner decides SEO is a scam and the honest scope for their market was closer to $3,500 all along — not because SEO is expensive, but because their competitors were already spending it.

The three signs you’re overpaying

Price alone never tells you if you’re overpaying. Deliverables do.

First, you’re overpaying if the invoice buys activity instead of strategy. A retainer that promises “four blog posts and 10 backlinks” per month is selling volume, not outcomes. Quantity guarantees are the easiest thing in SEO to fake and the least connected to revenue.

Second, you’re overpaying if nobody can explain the work in plain English. Ask what was done last month and why it should move a number you care about. If the answer is a dashboard export and jargon, the margin on your account is going somewhere other than your rankings.

Third, you’re overpaying if the price never maps to your economics. A $3,000 retainer is cheap for a business where one customer is worth $50,000 and absurd for one where a sale is worth $40. Any provider who quotes before asking about your customer value is pricing their package, not your problem.

How to actually set your SEO budget

Work backward from customer value, not forward from a package price. Figure out what a new customer is worth, estimate how many customers organic search could realistically add per month and set a budget the math can justify. If five new customers a month wouldn’t pay for the retainer several times over, either the scope is wrong or the channel is.

Then commit for at least six months, because SEO compounds and the early months are mostly groundwork. Paying $2,500 a month for three months and quitting buys you nothing. Paying $1,500 for 12 consistent months often beats it.

And whatever you spend, insist on a written definition of success before the first invoice — qualified traffic, commercial rankings, leads or revenue influenced. The number on the proposal matters far less than whether anyone agreed on what it’s supposed to buy.