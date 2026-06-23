The ‘She Sells’ Method Behind One Woman’s $60,000 Sales Month

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Sarah spent five years as an operations project manager for a coaching program. Before that, she built a career in corporate HR, delivering programs across diversity, inclusion, learning, and development. She was not someone who had spent her career in sales. She was someone who understood systems, people, and process.

In December 2024, she joined the She Sells With Brooke , a remote sales training and placement program founded by Australian sales coach Brooke Triplett . She spent five months working through the certification, landed her placement in June 2025, and by March 2026, fifteen months from joining and nine months into her role, she had earned $60,000 in a single month in commission.

She did this interview surrounded by moving boxes, on the day she and her family moved into their dream home.

That detail is not incidental. It is the point.

What the Data Says About Women in Sales

Sales is among the most performance-driven professions in the global economy. It is also one of the most unequal.

According to Gartner , women represent 40 percent of mid-level B2B sales employees, a figure that drops to 31 percent at the senior level, despite women making up nearly half of the global workforce. Gartner based the finding on a 2023 global labor market survey of 72,000 employees.

The U.S. Census American Community Survey, as cited by Mailshake , identified sales as having the third-largest gender equity gap of any industry in America, despite studies showing that teams with greater gender diversity consistently outperform those without it. A 2024 analysis by Xactly found that women make up only 34 percent of the sales workforce and face pay gaps despite evidence that they outperform their male counterparts; men earn 9 percent more than women as salespeople and 13 percent more as sales managers, even before adjusting for external factors.

The pattern that emerges is not subtle. Women are present in sales, performing in sales, and still not advancing or earning at the same rate. The gap is structural, not individual.

Where Remote Sales Sits Differently

Remote high-ticket sales, the specific niche Triplett’s program trains women to enter, operates outside much of that traditional structure. There is no office hierarchy to navigate. No seniority ladder that determines when a performer gets paid accordingly. Commission structures in this space mean that a closer’s earnings reflect their output directly.

Remote sales closers in the coaching and consulting space work on behalf of business owners who need sales representation for high-ticket offers they cannot manage themselves. The role is location-independent, performance-compensated, and does not require a specific professional background to enter.

Sarah’s background in HR and project management was not a liability in making that transition. It turned out to be an asset, and also, initially, a complication.

“The biggest challenge was joining a company that didn’t yet have established processes. With my project management background, I know systems back to front, so I found myself getting pulled into building processes rather than focusing purely on closing. It took up a lot of time and slowed me down early on.” – Sarah

That early friction, a highly capable person applying the wrong skill set to the wrong problem, is one of the more honest accounts of what the transition into sales actually looks like. It is not a story of natural talent immediately rewarded. It is a story of recalibration.

What the She Sells Method Actually Teaches

The She Sells Method is not positioned as a mindset program. Its curriculum is built around practical call competency: the repeatable, trainable skills required to conduct a sales conversation that ends in a decision.

The program’s components include an Objection Handling Masterclass, a Call Flow Visual framework, and access to Triplett’s Call Vault, a library of real sales calls that members study before encountering similar situations on live calls themselves. Weekly group masterclass sessions provide structured feedback on individual performance. A recruitment pipeline called She Soars also connects trained graduates with placement opportunities inside coaching, consulting, and digital services businesses.

The emphasis is on consistency rather than a single breakthrough tactic. In Sarah’s case, the $60,000 sales in a month is framed less as the result of one technique and more as the outcome of repeatedly applying communication skills, active listening, empathy, and decision-oriented call structure across a high volume of conversations. The result, in that sense, lives in the accumulation of a practiced approach applied day after day.

What Focus Looks Like Under Financial Pressure

Sarah’s path to the $60,000 month was not without difficulty. During the certification period, before her placement and before commission began, she was navigating financial hardship.

“The hardest thing was probably maintaining that razor-sharp focus while going through financial hardship at the beginning of my journey. I knew in my heart that it was the right direction to take, but it felt risky when the bills were rolling in and I was not seeing an income,” Sarah says.

That account matters because it describes the actual conditions under which skill development often happens, not in comfortable circumstances, but alongside real financial pressure, competing obligations, and the absence of immediate reward. The $60,000 month did not arrive in month one. It arrived fifteen months after she made the decision, nine months after she was placed, and after a period where the outcome was far from certain.

Triplett, who founded She Sells With Brooke to specifically address the structural gap between women’s sales capability and their access to performance-based income, frames results like Sarah’s in exactly those terms.

What Documented Results Show

Sarah is not the only She Sells closer to have published verifiable earnings. Abbey, another closer in the program, publicly shared a monthly earnings breakdown showing $28,354 in commission from approximately 90 calls, her second $30,000 month in five months. The inputs were as visible as the output.

That transparency is unusual in an industry where income claims are common and activity breakdowns are rare. What both sets of figures show is that the results, at varying levels, are traceable to a specific and measurable volume of work, not to luck, timing, or an unusual personal talent that cannot be taught.

The Access Argument

Fewer than one in four women in sales hold leadership positions, despite women filling 49 percent of lower-level sales and marketing roles, according to Mailshake . That ceiling exists in traditional sales organizations. It is structurally less present in remote, commission-only closing roles, where there is no promotion gate between performance and pay.

Sarah’s story sits inside that gap. A corporate HR professional and operations manager, experienced, capable, structurally underserved by the income paths available to her, found a performance-based role where fifteen months of serious work produced a result that her previous careers had not made available to her.

She answered the interview questions on moving day, surrounded by boxes, from the home that the work had helped make possible.

The $60,000 month is the number that opens the conversation. The fifteen months of preparation behind it is what gives it weight.