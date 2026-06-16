These 5 Data-Powered Sales Strategies Will Help Smash Targets and Supercharge Growth

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Key Takeaways Start building a data-driven sales operation if you haven’t already. Data can tell you how to target the right audience for new sales and cross-sell products and services to existing clients.

Market to a target audience, instead of trying to please everyone. Account-based marketing and intent data allow you to tailor your messaging to address the client’s interests and pain points individually.

Use an omnichannel strategy to market yourself and your business across multiple platforms.

Digital transformation is redefining how and at what pace businesses can grow. Whether you run a startup or an established company, data access and its strategic use to reach decision-makers will help you boost your bottom line.

1. Build a data-driven sales operation

To leverage the vast amount of data available, you need to collect it. If you haven’t started, now is the time to do so. Gather as much data about your existing clients, prospects and sales activities as you can. The more data you collect, the more insights you’ll have on how to use that data in your sales strategies. This means boosting your data collection in your customer relationship management (CRM) platform, leveraging third-party search databases and implementing a marketing automation platform and other tools.

With data access and analysis, you’ll be able to target the right audience for new sales and cross-sell products and services to existing clients.

2. Identify companies you want to reach, tailor messaging

Instead of generating large volumes of leads, many of which you can end up spending a lot of time trying to cultivate to no avail, market to a targeted audience. Account-based marketing (ABM) helps you identify companies you want as customers with personalized sales and marketing efforts. You can send tailored content and pitches to address their interests and pain points and create a call to action based on specific data such as size, industry, revenue, geography and other demographics, along with research.

For example, let’s say you are an insurance broker targeting mid-sized construction companies in the U.S., and you identify 20 companies based on specific data that would be ideal for your program. Your research shows that their insurance carriers don’t offer the portfolio of products you can provide to address specific exposures. With this knowledge, you can tailor your email messaging to address potential gaps in their existing insurance program and invite them to an exclusive webinar.

The use of ABM yields higher win rates on targeted accounts, shortens the sales cycle, strengthens relationships with decision-makers, delivers better ROI on marketing spend and provides more predictable revenue growth.

3. Leverage intent data to understand your audience

Use intent data to find out who is in the market for the product or service you offer. You gather this type of data by tracking online behavior to see who is actively searching or planning to make a purchase. You can track activities such as searches for specific keywords, downloads of industry reports, reading articles on certain topics, visits to competitor websites and engagement with related content across industry platforms.

These types of activity signal buying intent, and monitoring them provides valuable insights into consumer interests, preferences and purchase inclinations. It enables you to personalize your messaging at the right time. You can strike while the iron is hot.

4. Differentiate by role and decision-making approach

C-suite executives approach product or service purchase decisions differently based on their roles. Some are driven by cost reduction, while others focus on innovation or scalability. Understanding their roles and their priorities is key to your outreach strategy. Draw on survey findings, CRM data and industry benchmarks to develop detailed stakeholder profiles for key leadership roles, including CEOs, COOs, CFOs, CMOs and CTOs. Then tailor your messaging to address the distinct priorities and concerns of each audience.

For example, if a software provider is targeting mid-sized manufacturing companies, it would send different messages to the various stakeholders. The software provider may send a case study to the CFO highlighting cost savings and how to improve the company’s bottom line; an email to the CTO detailing API compatibility and cloud security protocols; and a four-page white paper to the COO on reducing production bottlenecks and improving inventory accuracy.

5. Engage on different platforms with connected data

Go where your audience is with a coordinated outreach strategy across different platforms — from email to digital advertising, social media, events and direct sales — powered by shared data insights. Connected data is created by integrating your organization’s systems, including CRM platforms, marketing automation tools, website analytics, intent data providers, social engagement metrics and sales activity tracking, into a centralized view of the customer.

For example, a CRM system tracks account activity and contact history; a marketing automation platform monitors email engagement and campaign interaction; website analytics tools will show your page visits, downloads and time spent on key content; third-party intent data providers can let you know when companies are researching specific topics; and ad platforms and social media analytics track clicks and engagement.

When engagement data is unified across platforms, you gain a clearer view of buying signals, allowing marketing and sales to respond in real time with relevant, consistent messaging and follow-up. Strengthen your relationships, increase the effectiveness of touchpoints and drive higher conversion rates more quickly with an omnichannel approach.

Today’s technology puts the power of data and analytics in your hands to drive new business and meet your sales objectives. Get everyone in your organization on board to embrace a data-driven sales approach that is ready to smash growth targets.