This Overlooked Infrastructure Problem Can Break a Growing Business. Here’s How to Prevent It.

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Key Takeaways Growth increasingly depends on partner networks such as freelancers, creators, vendors and affiliates, not just a company’s internal operations.

Outdated payment systems are becoming a major scaling risk. Manual payments, compliance work and fragmented infrastructure can lead to lost partners, higher costs, employee turnover and regulatory risk.

Companies that standardize infrastructure, build compliance and auditability into every workflow and treat the payout experience as the retention strategy it already is can scale more sustainably.

In a bygone era, growth was thought to be an achievement of a company on its own. Now, it’s also commonly a network effect. Platforms, marketplaces and many other businesses depend on ecosystems of freelancers, creators, vendors, contractors, builders and partners to generate demand and deliver value. In Tipalti’s global payments research, 81% of business leaders and entrepreneurs said those partner, creator or affiliate networks were important or critical to their revenue model.

For entrepreneurs, it is clear that today’s growth engine goes beyond the confines of an individual organization. The problem: Systems that compensate these partner networks haven’t kept pace with their growing strategic importance. Many companies are still running payouts on infrastructure designed for a simpler era, long before the current digital economy existed. The result is an increasing mismatch between what drives growth and what businesses must invest in to support it.

The new global reality for business today

Today, companies face a more fragmented and volatile environment, and that holds true across North America, Europe and Asia. Scaling into new markets adds regulatory entities, tax structures, payment rails and compliance requirements, and those pressures are only accelerating.

In December 2025, McKinsey argued that global operating models must now absorb trade disruption, cybersecurity, regulatory change and data sovereignty, demanding resilient and flexible design rather than tactical patches. In April 2026, BCG named geopolitical and regulatory divergence as a critical risk exposure area for organizations, noting that nearly all surveyed executives cited fast, unpredictable regulatory change as a top external burden.

This compounding is where high-growth companies discover an operational breaking point. Rather than a lack of demand, failures occur because complexity exceeds the organization’s ability to manage it. Often, finance and payments absorb that strain first. Late partner payments, fragmented visibility across regions, a growing dependence on manual workarounds and rising audit risk are early signs of a common underlying problem.

A hidden cost of scaling

In the past, the damage from a weak payout infrastructure was easy for companies to ignore: It didn’t appear on any single line of the P&L. Now, that’s changing. In our research, 26% of companies said they lost key partners (from independent contractors and suppliers to creators and contributors) over the past year because of payout-related issues. When partner networks are core to the business, losing them can mean lost revenue with no post-mortem or visibility — an increasing threat to a business’s viability.

Internal costs are just as easy to miss. Finance teams in our research reported spending roughly 22% of their weekly capacity on audit preparation and compliance reporting, with another 22% of monthly payouts requiring manual intervention. That recurring strain on time and attention grows with every new market. It can also become a talent problem: 77% of leaders told us operational friction contributes to turnover among their best people.

The payout experience is the brand experience

The payment experience is direct evidence of how a company fulfills its commitments to the partners it depends on most. In our research, 93% of leaders said that an unreliable payee experience could damage revenue and, simultaneously, brand reputation. Paying people quickly, accurately, and in ways that work for them is a retention strategy for the ecosystem that drives growth.

Still, only 33% of organizations surveyed in 2026 currently view their payout infrastructure as a strategic asset. The rest treat it as an operational function or a cost to be minimized. That gap between how much companies rely on these networks to fuel growth and how they invest in the systems that serve them is one of the most overlooked liabilities in global business today.

Preventing the breaking point

Growth is now a network effect, and every network runs on payments. That is where the operational breaking point starts, and where it can be prevented. Standardize infrastructure across markets and entities instead of patching each one separately. Build compliance and auditability into every workflow instead of adding them after the fact. Treat the payout experience as the retention strategy it already is, not a cost to be minimized.

Three-quarters of organizations in our research expect global transaction volumes to keep increasing, and BCG projects global payments revenue will reach roughly $2.4 trillion by 2029. Growth is coming regardless. The only choice left is whether businesses meet it or break under it.