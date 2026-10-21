Your Top Performer Just Got Promoted. Here’s Why That Might Be a Mistake.

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Key Takeaways Being a top performer doesn’t automatically make someone a good manager. Before you promote, walk the candidate through what the role actually requires, and ask directly whether they still want it.

Separate recognition from promotion. Consider rewarding strong employees with higher pay, more ownership or other opportunities rather than promoting them into a role they may not want or be suited for.

Give candidates real decision-making responsibilities to assess their readiness. If they want the job and aren’t fully ready but could grow into it, provide mentoring and training to prepare them.

Earlier this year, Meta began laying off roughly 8,000 employees as part of a restructuring the company described internally as “AI native,” flattening its management layers and reorganizing teams into smaller, faster-moving pods. The company’s Chief People Officer told staff that many teams could now operate with a leaner structure and fewer managers overseeing more ownership per person. The management layer itself was being redesigned out of the org chart, regardless of how those managers had performed.

That should give any leader pause before promoting their next star performer into a management role. There used to be room to get a promotion wrong. A struggling new manager could be quietly reassigned, or the org chart could absorb one bad fit without much notice. That room is shrinking. When companies are actively cutting the number of management slots available, the ones that remain carry more weight — a mis-promotion can cost the team a layer of leadership it may not get another shot at building.

I’ve coached executive teams across a dozen industries, and I see this mistake repeated more than almost any other. A company promotes its best individual performer into a leadership role, and performance drops on both sides. The star feels lost, the team feels misled, and nobody stops to ask the one question that would have prevented it: Is this person actually ready to lead the people who do the work, or are they just exceptional at doing the work themselves?

Those are two different things, and organizations routinely conflate them. Good work is rewarded with the wrong reward, or real leadership potential is promoted for the wrong reasons. Here’s a framework for separating the two before you make the call:

1. Ask if they actually want the job

Most companies test whether someone is talented enough to lead. Almost none test whether they want to. That gap matters more than it may seem. According to Gartner research published in Harvard Business Review, roughly one in four managers say they’d prefer not to be people managers at all, and most had little exposure beforehand — through simulations, mentorship or similar previews — to gauge whether the role actually suited them before they were promoted into it.

A high performer who says yes to a promotion is often saying yes to the recognition, not the job description underneath it. By the time anyone notices the difference, the team has already absorbed the cost. Before you promote, walk the candidate through what the role actually requires day to day — managing conflict, owning other people’s failures, sitting in meetings instead of doing the work they’re good at — and ask directly whether they still want it. If the honest answer is hesitation, that’s information, not a red flag to ignore.

2. Separate recognition from promotion

Most organizations treat promotion as their only lever for telling someone they matter, and that’s the root of the succession trap. James Deng, CEO of Poké House, has run into this firsthand while scaling the fast-casual restaurant chain. “I’ve learned that you have to separate recognition from promotion,” Deng told me. “Sometimes the right answer is to pay someone more, give them more ownership or find another way for them to grow without putting them into a role that doesn’t fit them.”

Deng put the stakes even more plainly: “The goal shouldn’t just be to move your best people up. It should be to put your best people in positions where they can continue to be their best.”

3. Test decision-making before the title changes

I coach leaders to run one exercise before finalizing any promotion to a leadership role, which is to give the candidate a real decision — one with actual stakes — and let them own it while they’re still an individual contributor. Not a hypothetical. A live budget call, a hiring decision, a conflict between two team members that needs resolving. Watch what they do when the answer isn’t obvious.

I’ve seen candidates who were flawless at the technical work freeze the moment the decision required trading off one person’s needs against another’s. And I’ve seen quieter performers step into that same test with a clarity that told me everything I needed to know. The work reveals whether someone can execute. This exercise reveals whether they can lead. Run it before the promotion, and you’ll know which one you’re actually looking at.

4. If they want it and could grow into it, coach them first

The exercise above sorts candidates into two groups: the ones who are ready now and the ones who aren’t. The second group is where most leaders get it wrong. Not every “not ready yet” is a “no.” Some candidates genuinely want the role and show real flashes of the judgment it requires, but they just haven’t built the muscle yet. That’s not a disqualifier. It’s a development plan with a measurable payoff.

Gallup found that frontline supervisors who completed supervisor-focused training in the past year were 79% more likely to be engaged, 19% less likely to report frequent burnout and 11% less likely to be job hunting.

That gap between trained and untrained supervisors is the whole argument for treating readiness as something you build, not something you check for. Too many leaders treat it as a light switch anyway: on or off, promote or pass. It’s not. Give that candidate a mentor who’s already done the job. Hand them a slice of real leadership — a hiring decision, a budget call or a project of their own — while they’re still an individual contributor, so the stakes stay contained and the learning stays real.

Do this well, and you’ve de-risked the promotion before you’ve made it. Skip it, and you risk losing your best performer twice, once as an individual contributor and once as a manager.

These checks take an afternoon, while a bad promotion takes months to unwind, if it gets unwound at all. That math used to be forgiving, but it isn’t anymore. As companies keep cutting the number of management layers they’re willing to carry, every remaining seat becomes a decision with less room for error and fewer places to hide a wrong one.

Your best performer might still be exactly the leader you need. But “exceptional at the job” and “ready to lead the people doing it” are two different measurements, and only one of them shows up in a performance review. Getting succession right starts with refusing to assume the two are the same thing — and testing for both instead.

The next time a seat opens up, don’t ask who’s earned it. Ask who’s ready for it. Then find out if the answer is the same person.