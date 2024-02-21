The U.S. Cities With the Best Quality of Life in 2024, Ranked US News & World Report created a list of the country's most livable cities. Here are the top 15.
Key Takeaways
- US News & World Report released a list of the cities with the best quality of life.
- Cities with ample outdoor activities and beautiful natural surroundings ranked highly on its list.
- Ann Arbor, Michigan, was named the best city for a high quality of life.
This article originally appeared on Business Insider.
Quality of life is one of the biggest determining factors when deciding where to lay down roots.
US News & World Report created a list of the country's most livable cities by weighing factors such as affordability, healthcare quality, and the overall happiness of residents.
Here are the top 15 cities with the best quality of life in 2024, ranked from worst to best, according to its report.
15. Fort Collins, Colorado
Fort Collins, Colorado. RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images via BI
Quality of life score (out of 10): 7.2
Population of the metro area: 354,670
Average annual salary: $59,120
Median home price: $596,583
Median age: 36.3 years old
Known for: Fort Collins is known not only for its stunning natural beauty and plethora of outdoor recreational activities but also for its bustling downtown that's said to have been the inspiration for Disneyland's Main Street, USA.
14. Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan. Maria Dryfhout/Shutterstock via BI
Quality of life score: 7.2
Population of the metro area: 1,081,665
Average annual salary: $52,660
Median home price: $338,977
Median age: 36.1 years old
Known for: Only an hour's drive from the shores of Lake Michigan, Grand Rapids is a popular location for people looking to take advantage of the city's expansive parks, Grand Rapids Art Museum, and the Grand Rapids Ballet, which is the state's only professional ballet company.
13. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
Outdoor dining on the sidewalk in downtown Raleigh. Wileydoc/Shutterstock via BI
Quality of life score: 7.2
Population of the metro area: 2,034,246
Average annual salary: $61,759
Median home price: $434,741
Median age: 37.5 years old
Known for: Raleigh-Durham is quickly becoming a premier destination for great food and entertainment with a second-tier city feel. Home to some of the state's top universities and colleges, as well as more than 20 craft breweries, shopping centers, and local museums, this region of North Carolina is a great place to lay down roots.
12. Washington, DC
Washington, DC. Getty/Chip Somodevilla via BI
Quality of life score: 7.2
Population of the metro area: 6,332,069
Average annual salary: $80,480
Median home price: $538,037
Median age: 37.5 years old
Known for: The country's capital, Washington, DC, is home to some of the United States' most famous cultural landmarks, including the White House and the Lincoln Memorial. There's also a blossoming food scene in this city and plenty of opportunities for a fun night out.
11. Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho. Anna Gorin/Getty Images via BI
Quality of life score: 7.2
Population of the metro area: 750,669
Average annual salary: $49,440
Median home price: $221,475
Median age: 36.9 years old
Known for: Boise's stunning natural surroundings are just one reason to move to this up-and-coming city. In addition to more than 180 miles of public trails for hiking, biking, and running, artistically inclined folks can take in a show at one of the city's theaters, while sports fans can root for the Boise State University Broncos.
10. Trenton, New Jersey
Trenton, New Jersey. halbergman/Getty Images via BI
Quality of life score: 7.3
Population of the metro area: 384,951
Average annual salary: $71,600
Median home price: $344,842
Median age: 38.9 years old
Known for: Trenton is renowned as one of the more affordable cities on this list. According to US News & World Report, the average median sale price for a single-family home falls below the national median price. Residents have access to Mercer Meadows, which is a 1,600-acre park, local wineries, vineyards, and breweries.
9. Rochester, New York
Rochester, New York. Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock via BI
Quality of life score: 7.3
Population of the metro area: 1,088,373
Average annual salary: $56,830
Median home price: $195,508
Median age: 40.4 years old
Known for: The historical figures Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass once lived in Rochester, adding to this city's rich cultural history. Today's residents can partake in the city's many recreational activities, such as watersports on Lake Ontario, skiing at nearby Bristol Mountain, and the local Seabreeze amusement park.
8. Hartford, Connecticut
Hartford, Connecticut. Alexander Farnsworth/Getty Images via BI
Quality of life score: 7.3
Population of the metro area: 1,213,324
Average annual salary: $67,140
Median home price: $347,842
Median age: 40.6 years old
Known for: While the population of Hartford skews older than many cities on this list, there's no shortage of buzzy restaurants and corporate offices for those looking to grow their careers in the Connecticut capital. The Bushnell Theater brings Broadway shows to town regularly, and The Mark Twain House and Museum is a popular destination for literary buffs.
7. Green Bay, Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers fans support their team. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images via BI
Quality of life score: 7.3
Population of the metro area: 326,590
Average annual salary: $51,510
Median home price: $278,558
Median age: 38.9 years old
Known for: Sports is a way of life in this Midwestern city, thanks to the Green Bay Packers. When football season ends, residents can enjoy Green Bay's thriving arts-and-entertainment scene or hike along one of the city's nature trails.
6. Boston
A woman drinking coffee in Boston. 2p2play/Shutterstock via BI
Quality of life score: 7.3
Population of the metro area: 4,912,030
Average annual salary: $76,850
Median home price: $716,746
Median age: 38.8 years old
Known for: One of the most historic cities in the country, Boston offers many exciting cultural activities, including walks along the Freedom Trail and performances by the Boston Pops Orchestra. Fine dining and buzz-worthy restaurants abound, as do historic taverns and bars, and two Boston chefs were nominated for the James Beard Awards in 2024, Eater reported.
5. Portland, Maine
A kayak instructor in Portland, Maine. Michael D. Wilson/Aurora Photos/Getty Images via BI
Quality of life score: 7.4
Population of the metro area: 547,792
Average annual salary: $57,060
Median home price: $501,164
Median age: 43.6 years old
Known for: Portland, Maine, has quickly become the New England city to watch, thanks to its thriving food scene, plethora of outdoor recreational activities, and exciting music and nightlife scene. But the cost of living in Portland is rising steadily, leaving the city at a crossroads of how to create more affordable housing while retaining Portland's small-town feel.
4. San Jose, California
San Jose, California. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images via BI
Quality of life score: 7.4
Population of the metro area: 1,995,351
Average annual salary: $99,430
Median home price: $1,524,907
Median age: 37.4 years old
Known for: Known as the capital of Silicon Valley, San Jose is a destination for many looking to break into the world of tech and innovation. The cost of living is high, but the close proximity to the ocean and the Sierra Nevada mountain range improves the quality of life for San Jose's outdoorsiest residents.
3. Madison, Wisconsin
A view of Madison, Wisconsin. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images via BI
Quality of life score: 7.4
Population of the metro area: 674,506
Average annual salary: $59,510
Median home price: $398,096
Median age: 36.5 years old
Known for: As the capital of Wisconsin's Dairyland, Madison has a thriving food scene built off local cheese and breweries. The city's lakes and bike paths also make this city a great place to live in the warmer months.
2. Boulder, Colorado
Boulder, Colorado. Page Light Studios/Shutterstock via BI
Quality of life score: 7.7
Population of the metro area: 328,713
Average annual salary: $73,360
Median home price: $881,147
Median age: 37.2 years old
Known for: Boulder boasts more than 60 parks and 155 miles of hiking trails for nature lovers. The city's downtown area also abounds with restaurants, cafés, and bars, while the outdoor Pearl Street Mall is a popular shopping destination.
1. Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor, Michigan. Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock via BI
Quality of life score: 7.9
Population of the metro area: 372,428
Average annual salary: $61,010
Median home price: $405,142
Median age: 34.1 years old
Known for: Home to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor combines a small-town feel with the benefits of a bigger city.
According to US News & World Report, more than 90% of Ann Arbor residents live less than a 10-minute walk away from a public park, giving them access to hiking, kayaking, and cross-country skiing. The city's downtown is also a thriving hub for shops and restaurants, as well as craft breweries and distilleries.