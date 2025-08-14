Airbnb Just Made a Big Change to Its Payment Policy. Here's What to Know. Guests can take advantage of the company's new "Reserve Now, Pay Later" policy.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Airbnb is introducing "Reserve Now, Pay Later" for booking stays.
  • The feature is designed to give guests more flexible options (and time to get everyone in the travel group to pitch in).

Airbnb guests in the U.S. can now book their stays without paying up front using the company's new "Reserve Now, Pay Later" policy.

Traditionally, Airbnb guests had to pay when booking or through a payment plan, which can lead to headaches when it comes to canceling trips. Now, guests can book and pay later, giving them more time to work out finances with others in their group or finalize travel plans.

But don't worry, hosts: Airbnb isn't going to turn into the Wild West of cancellations. Guests still pay the full amount, it just happens a little later, before the end of the listing's free cancellation period, which you set yourself (and guests are reminded of before the deadline).

Airbnb

The program is for U.S. guests (on listings in the States) with "moderate or flexible" cancellation policies.

Can hosts decide how guests pay?

Yes, if you're a host, your preferred cancellation policy remains unchanged. Airbnb notes that hosts who are hesitant to try the new "Reserve Now, Pay Later" policy have some built-in security to help motivate them.

Guests using "Reserve Now, Pay Later" still must pay before the free cancellation period ends, so that gives hosts time to secure another booking.

Why is Airbnb introducing Reserve Now, Pay Later?

Airbnb conducted a customer experience survey to get a better understanding of what guests want when booking a stay.

According to the report, 60% of respondents noted that having a flexible payment option was important when making a reservation, and more than half of respondents (55%) said they use flexible payment options for travel.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

