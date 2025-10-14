Key Takeaways Amazon is hiring for 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions in its fulfillment and transportation network in the U.S.

Amazon announced on Monday that the retailer is hiring 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions for various roles in its fulfillment and transportation network across the country.

Seasonal employees earn an average wage of over $19 per hour, the company said, while full- and part-time positions earn around $23 an hour on average, plus benefits. That’s higher than the federal minimum wage ($7.25) and over most state-set minimum wages as well.

Amazon notes in the statement that these seasonal roles are “really popular—often filling up within minutes of being posted,” so if you’re looking for work, it’s important to apply as soon as you see a fit. New positions will be posted weekly through December on hiring.amazon.com, the company said.

The retail behemoth also hired the same number (250,000) of employees from October through December in both 2023 and 2024, separately.

Bloomberg reports that despite Amazon holding its hiring steady, retailers in general are expected to hire the lowest number of seasonal positions this year since 2009, citing a paper by the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. On average, the number could reach around half a million fewer jobs than last year, it noted.

Bloomberg also noted that not all retailers are releasing their hiring numbers for the season this year, including Target, which last year announced 100,000 new roles.

Holiday Sales Outlook

Still, holiday spending forecasts are mostly on the up.

The Mastercard Economics Institute is forecasting a 3.6% year-over-year increase in total U.S. retail sales (excluding automobiles) from November 1 to December 24, 2025. The Institute said online sales could grow 7.9% year over year, while brick-and-mortar sales could grow 2.3%.

Meanwhile, Adobe estimates in its 2025 U.S. holiday online shopping forecast that U.S. online sales will reach $253.4 billion from what’s considered the retail holiday season (November 1 to December 31), representing year-over-year growth of 5.3%.

However, in the PwC 2025 Holiday Outlook survey, which was released in early September but conducted in June, consumers reported that their seasonal spending would likely decline by 5%, on average, from 2024. While PwC noted that this would be the first “notable drop” since 2020, the Big Four firm also pointed out that, when the survey was taken, there was more “uncertainty around tariffs, which have since been delayed or paused.”

