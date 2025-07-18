Ring founder Jamie Siminoff is back at Amazon after a two-year break, now leading the tech giant's home security camera division as a VP. The division is called RBKS for its entities: Ring, Blink, Key (in-home delivery service), and Sidewalk (wireless network).

And according to an email viewed by Business Insider, if employees at RBKS want a promotion, their applications will now have to describe how they use AI at work. This is meant to reward "innovative thinking" and promote speed and efficiency, Siminoff wrote.

"When we combine innovative technology with our missions, we create something truly special," Siminoff wrote in the email viewed by Business Insider.

Siminoff famously pitched his video doorbell company, then called "Doormat," on "Shark Tank" in 2013 and left without a deal. Then, after the company was acquired in 2018 for a reported $1 billion by Amazon, he went back on the show, this time as a Shark investor, sitting alongside Kevin O'Leary and Mark Cuban, the same people who rejected him years prior.

Amazon isn't the only tech giant that's requiring the use of AI for promotions and performance reviews.

In June, Microsoft also began considering formal metrics for evaluating how much employees use AI during the workday.

Julia Liuson, president of the developer division at Microsoft, reportedly sent an email to managers that said "using AI is no longer optional," and the time spent using internal AI tools, both in-house and from the competition, should be measured in employee performance reviews.

