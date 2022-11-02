Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Amazon's Market Capitalization Drops to Over $900 Billion — the First Time It's Been Below $1 Trillion Since April 2020

Although the e-commerce giant's stock jumped about 93% from April 2020 to November 2021, last week's less-than-ideal earnings report has caused Amazon's market value to sink.

By

For the first time in two and a half years, Amazon is worth less than $1 trillion.

Bloomberg I Getty Images
An Amazon warehouse in November 2021 when Amazon's stock was nearing its pandemic peak.

This is primarily due to a massive sell-off after the company projected a sluggish holiday season in an earnings report last week, as CNBC noted.

Amazon had a riotous pandemic, going from a stock value of roughly $95 a share in early April 2020 to $183 a share by late November 2021 — an increase of some 93%.

But, last week, it missed analyst revenue expectations and projected less than expected holiday sales revenue — of between $140 billion and $148 billion, respectively, when analysts had projected quarterly revenue of about $155 billion, per CNBC.

Then, the selloff began. Last Tuesday, Amazon was trading at about $120 a share, and as of Wednesday afternoon, it's at about $94.

Market capitalization is a measure of the value of a company's outstanding shares of stock, so it changes with a company's stock price.

When Amazon was riding high the last few years, it was worth a peak of almost $1.9 trillion per Bloomberg, and now clocks in at about $965 billion as of Wednesday.

This year is on track to be the most value the company's stock has lost in a single year since 2008, as CNBC noted.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Living

How to Tell If Someone Is Manipulating You Based on Their Body Language

Don Weber

Don Weber

Business News

The Dallas Cowboys' Owner May Be Fined for His Halloween Costume. Was It Demeaning?

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

Elon Musk Wears $7,500 Costume to Heidi Klum's Halloween Party, Brings Mom Maye as Date

Sam Silverman

Sam Silverman

Read More