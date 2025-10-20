Key Takeaways A massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage is wreaking havoc on the Internet.

Companies from Snapchat to Coinbase have been affected.

In an update Monday morning, Amazon said that it is “still experiencing elevated errors” and is “continuing to investigate the root cause.”

A massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage is affecting major websites and apps on Monday.

“We can confirm significant API errors and connectivity issues across multiple services in the US-EAST-1 Region,” Amazon wrote on its health status page at 10:14 a.m. ET.

Reports of an outage began around 3 a.m. ET on Downdetector and peaked an hour later. There were still more than 4,000 reports of outages at 9:42 ET when Amazon said that it was “still experiencing elevated errors.”

In an update on its health status page at 10:29 AM ET, Amazon wrote: “We are seeing early signs of recovery for the connectivity issues and are continuing to investigate the root cause.”

Downdetector is even running a breaking news bar at the top of the site.

“User reports indicate issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the US-East-1 region,” the website’s homepage reads. “These problems are impacting multiple services that depend on AWS infrastructure.”

AWS is Amazon’s cloud computing service that helps run many major businesses including Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Ring (which Amazon owns), financial services app Robinhood and even McDonald’s.

Amazon publicly acknowledged there was an issue at 3:11 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.