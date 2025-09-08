A Tiny Country in the Caribbean Is Making Millions Off Its Old Domain Name The country of Anguilla is capitalizing on some early Internet luck — its .ai domain.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Anguilla is capitalizing on its "ai" domain.
  • New filings indicate the country earned more than $35 million in 2024 and will again this year.
  • A tech founder paid $700,000 for one domain name alone.

Anguilla is a small Caribbean island with a population of less than 20,000. It's also making millions off the tech industry.

Last week, the BBC reported that Dharmesh Shah, the cofounder and CTO of HubSpot, paid the country $700,000 earlier this year to buy the web address you.ai for a new company. So how did a British Overseas Territory that's only 16 miles long and at its widest, 3.5 miles, become the king of AI domains? Anguilla gained .ai in the 1990s, when the Internet was in its infancy and countries acquired domain names, mostly at no cost, such as .us for the United States or .uk for the United Kingdom, to launch their websites.

Related: A Great Domain Name Can Add Millions to Your Business — Here's How to Get One (Even If It's Already Taken)

Then, when ChatGPT launched in late 2022 and the new AI age began, companies from Google to Grok started buying up the .ai domains. Business Insider reports that there are now more than 850,000 .ai domains online. In 2020, there were fewer than 50,000.

The AP reports that Anguilla earned around $38 million from selling domain names in 2024, up from $32 million in 2023, almost a quarter (23%) of its total revenue for the year. Tourism is still its No. 1 moneymaker at 37%, per the International Monetary Fund.

"Some people call it a windfall", Anguilla's former premier, Ellis Webster, told The New York Times last year. "We just call it God smiling down on us."

Related: Former OpenAI Board Member Reveals Why She Had CEO Sam Altman Fired

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Career

This 29-Year-Old's Business Helps Young People Without Work Experience Earn Tens of Thousands and Launch Their Careers: 'You're Not Just Your Major'

Julia Haber, co-founder of Home From College, helps college students and recent graduates bring their "whole self" to the table.

By Amanda Breen
Buying / Investing in Business

From a $120M Acquisition to a $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Thought Leaders

This Is the Leadership Trick That Even Top CEOs Swear By

Taking a solo vacation can profoundly improve your leadership by giving you clarity, fresh ideas and deeper self-awareness.

By Kerry Siggins
Buying / Investing in Business

Big Investors Are Betting on This 'Unlisted' Stock

You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

By StackCommerce
Leadership

Leadership in the Franchise Lane: Why Agility and Accountability Are Non-Negotiable in Today's C-Suite

Agility and accountability aren't buzzwords in today's c-suite environment, they're the guardrails that keep a brand on course when the road ahead takes an unexpected turn.

By Gigi Schweikert