Apple has a workforce of close to three million people in the U.S.

Apple made its biggest spending commitment yet on Monday, announcing plans to invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

Apple stated that it will add 20,000 new hires to its 2.9 million-person U.S. workforce as part of that commitment. Most new hires will focus on research and development, software development, silicon engineering, and AI.

The iPhone maker plans to create thousands of new jobs by opening a new advanced manufacturing facility in Houston in 2026. The 250,000-square-foot factory will produce AI servers previously assembled outside the U.S.

Apple will also increase its contribution to the U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund, established in 2017 to promote high-skilled manufacturing jobs in the U.S., from $5 billion to $10 billion, and open an academy in Michigan to help small and medium-sized businesses learn more about advanced manufacturing.

"We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we're proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country's future," Apple CEO Tim Cook stated.

The announcement to invest $500 billion arrived soon after Cook met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday. A day after the meeting, Trump told the nation's governors that Apple would shift production to the U.S. "because they don't want to pay the tariffs" of 10% levied earlier this month by Trump on all Chinese imports. According to The New York Times, most Apple devices have historically been made in China, with most iPhones manufactured in the country by electronics company Foxconn.

On Monday, Trump thanked Cook and Apple for investing in the U.S. in a Truth Social post, writing that the reason for the investment was "faith in what we are doing."



Apple is the biggest company in the world by market cap, with a market cap of $3.714 trillion at the time of writing.

