Apple Lets Developers Charge Up to $10,000 For Apps
The App Store price range is widening considerably, from $0.29 up to $10,000.
Apple announced Tuesday that it would be adding 700 new pricing tiers for apps on its App Store, with prices starting at $0.29 and going up to $10,000. High-end pricing tiers will be available "upon request" by developers.
This change comes as Apple faces renewed criticism for its restrictions and fees on developers, including its 30% commission from some app sales. In 2021, the company made it easier for some companies to sidestep fees — but it continues to face criticism from prominent figures such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Apple also said Tuesday that it would make new tools available that will give devs more granular price controls:
Under the updated App Store pricing system, all developers will have the ability to select from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for most apps. This includes 600 new price points to choose from, with an additional 100 higher price points available upon request. To provide developers around the world with even more flexibility, price points — which will start as low as $0.29 and, upon request, go up to $10,000 — will offer an enhanced selection of price points, increasing incrementally across price ranges (for example, every $0.10 up to $10; every $0.50 between $10 and $50; etc.).
The new prices were available as of Tuesday on apps that automatically renew subscriptions, but in-app purchases and other apps won't use the changed pricing until the spring of 2023.
