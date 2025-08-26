An 'Awe Dropping' Apple Event Is Two Weeks Away. Here's What to Expect, Including a Skinny iPhone A thinner iPhone 17 and other new upgrades are expected to be revealed on September 9. Here's what we know.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Apple is hosting its next product launch event on September 9 at 10 a.m. PT.
  • The event will reportedly feature the iPhone Air, a newer, thinner model to replace the iPhone 16 Plus.
  • The new iPhone 17 lineup will also have other upgrades, like better cameras, according to reports.

Apple's next big launch event will be held on September 9.

On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the date on X, writing: "Get ready for an awe-dropping Apple Event on Tuesday, September 9!"

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the event will announce a "once-in-a-generation iPhone overhaul."

Related: Apple's Working on a Foldable iPhone, According to a JPMorgan Investor Letter

The event, which begins at 10 a.m. PT, can be livestreamed on Apple's YouTube channel and is expected to reveal the thinner iPhone 17.

Bloomberg managing editor Mark Gurman, who has an Apple-rumors reporting 86.5% accuracy rate, reported on Sunday that the September event will feature the iPhone Air — "a skinny new model that will replace the iPhone 16 Plus."

There will also be other improvements to the iPhone 17 lineup, including upgraded cameras, processors, and displays. But Apple could also mention the rumored, upcoming foldable iPhone, which is expected in 2026, and the iPhone 20 curved glass design, expected in 2027, Gurman wrote.

Related: Apple Is Reportedly Working on Prototypes for at Least 2 Foldable iPhones

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

