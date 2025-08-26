A thinner iPhone 17 and other new upgrades are expected to be revealed on September 9. Here's what we know.

Apple's next big launch event will be held on September 9.

On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the date on X, writing: "Get ready for an awe-dropping Apple Event on Tuesday, September 9!"

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the event will announce a "once-in-a-generation iPhone overhaul."

Related: Apple's Working on a Foldable iPhone, According to a JPMorgan Investor Letter

The event, which begins at 10 a.m. PT, can be livestreamed on Apple's YouTube channel and is expected to reveal the thinner iPhone 17.

Bloomberg managing editor Mark Gurman, who has an Apple-rumors reporting 86.5% accuracy rate, reported on Sunday that the September event will feature the iPhone Air — "a skinny new model that will replace the iPhone 16 Plus."

There will also be other improvements to the iPhone 17 lineup, including upgraded cameras, processors, and displays. But Apple could also mention the rumored, upcoming foldable iPhone, which is expected in 2026, and the iPhone 20 curved glass design, expected in 2027, Gurman wrote.

Related: Apple Is Reportedly Working on Prototypes for at Least 2 Foldable iPhones