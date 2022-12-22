Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Binance Working With DEA Investigators to Track Worldwide Drug Cartel

An ongoing DEA investigation alleges a global drug cartel was using Binance to launder millions.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has alleged that a global drug cartel trafficking in meth and cocaine used the popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance to launder $15 to $40 million in illicit profits.

RJ Sangosti | Getty Images

Forbes, citing a search warrant, reported that the DEA launched an investigation into the cartel's use of Binance in 2020, eventually leading to the arrest of Mexican citizen Carlos Fong Echavarria, who pleaded guilty to money laundering and drug dealing. Binance reportedly cooperated with the investigation, helping to identify an additional, still unnamed account holder who reportedly purchased nearly $42 million worth of cryptocurrencies through the platform.

Matthew Price, Binance senior director of investigations, told Forbes that the blockchain was key. "This is actually an example of where the transparency of blockchain transactions works against criminal actors," he said. "The bad guys are leaving a permanent record of what they're doing."

Reuters has reported that Binance itself may face a probe from the US Department of Justice (DOJ), but a company spokesperson said questions about any kind of DOJ investigation were "fueled with false insinuations."

Drug cartels and other criminal organizations have increasingly turned to cryptocurrencies to launder their illicit profits. Cryptocurrencies can ease moving large sums of money across borders and obscure the origin of the funds. However, cash remains the preferred method of payment for most criminals. While using cryptocurrencies in illegal activities is a growing concern, most crypto transactions remain legal and legitimate.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Woman Throws Computer Monitor at Gate Agent After Missing Flight in Chaotic Footage

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

This Sparkly, $12.99 Aldi Dress Is Taking Facebook, TikTok By Storm: 'Like the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'

Gabrielle Bienasz

Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Ferris Bueller's Ferrari Sold for $337,500 at an Auction, But It's a Fake

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Read More