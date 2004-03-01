Life in the Fast Lane
Are you dreaming of explosive growth during your first year of business? Be careful what you wish for.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You want your business to be a success from day one-withcustomers beating down your door and the media reporting on yourexplosive popularity. Or do you?
While a growth explosion in your first year of business can bean ego boost, it can also be a huge challenge. Jerry White,director of the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at SouthernMethodist University in Dallas, suggests that entrepreneurs takeinventory of their own businesses before deciding on a growth plan."You can do in five years what it normally takes 15 years todo," he says. "But don't sign up for that if youdon't know what you're getting into."
