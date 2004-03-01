Are you dreaming of explosive growth during your first year of business? Be careful what you wish for.

You want your business to be a success from day one-withcustomers beating down your door and the media reporting on yourexplosive popularity. Or do you?

While a growth explosion in your first year of business can bean ego boost, it can also be a huge challenge. Jerry White,director of the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at SouthernMethodist University in Dallas, suggests that entrepreneurs takeinventory of their own businesses before deciding on a growth plan."You can do in five years what it normally takes 15 years todo," he says. "But don't sign up for that if youdon't know what you're getting into."