(YoungBiz.com)- Sure, starting your own business would be a dream come true. Butthat takes money, and, when it comes to greenbacks, you're alittle thin in the wallet. So much for that idea, right? Not sofast. Being the big cheese doesn't have to cost big bucks. Hereare five low-cost biz ideas to get you started.

1. Party animals. A book, a pump and a bag of balloonswere all 13-year-old Bethany Martin needed to start her business.Martin, now 17, of Richardson, Texas, twists long, skinny balloonsinto crazy shapes that make children laugh--like frogs, dogs,horses and bears.