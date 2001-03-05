Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
In A Sales Slump?

Boost your sagging sales by finding new prospects.

Is your business relying on only one market niche? If so, youcould be asking for trouble. If you're in a slump, notes salesguru Danielle Kennedy, the fastest way to jump-start your sales isto target past customers and ask them to refer you to theircolleagues. Or, when relevant, let your nonbusiness acquaintancesknow what you do. Can you do business with someone at the gym orPTA? You'll never know if you don't ask.

Try forming your own board of advisors. Your lawyer, insuranceagent or banker can supply you with good advice as well as a steadysource of leads. Or how about a blast from the past? Check out yourold high school and college yearbooks, or contact people you usedto work for or socialize with.

