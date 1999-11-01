Pocket Pals

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Personal Digital Assistants: a big name for some small devices.You can call them whatever you want–palm PCs, handheld devices,Bob or Sally. We’ll call them PDAs. They’ve come a long waysince the original Newton, baby. Whether you’re first on thelist for a model with all the bells and whistles or just looking tokeep track of your contacts while away from your desk, theseminiwonders can really take care of business.

Just a few years ago, your PDA choices involved either an AppleNewton or a Rolodex, but the features and price options have sinceexploded. Microsoft has busily propagated its Windows operatingsystem to include Windows CE for handhelds, kind of a super-low-calWindows 95. Most handhelds come loaded with this, the mainadvantage being easy synching with your Windows desktop OS.3Com’s Palm Computing is the spoiler in Windowsville: Its PalmOS is compatible with both PCs and Macs.

PDAs started coming out in color just this year. Color makesthings pretty, but in a computer that’s running on batteries,it can be a big power drain. You’ll have to weigh theaesthetics against power concerns and whether you really need tosee Aunt Edna’s phone number in some shade of puce. After all,despite recent leaps in PDA capabilities, including wirelessInternet access, their primary functions are as organizers andnotepads. What they all have in common is a touch-screen displayfor using either your finger or a stylus to control the PDA.

Compaq Aero 2100

Manufacturer: Compaq

Model: Aero 2100

Operating system: Windows CE

Street price: $449

Phone: (800) 345-1518

Web site: http://www.compaq.com

A speedy 80 MHz processor powers the color Aero 2100. Itshigh-resolution display comes with 256 colors. The standard RAM is8MB, but 16MB is available (expandable to 24MB). A lithium-ionrechargeable battery means never having to purchase AAs in bulk.Included is a cradle with an AC adaptor for charging the battery.The Aero 2100 requires Windows 95/98/NT 4.0 with a 486 or higherprocessor. For recording short voice memos, a built-in microphoneis standard. This PDA also comes with a one-year warranty and24-hour technical support.

Philips Nino 510

Manufacturer: Philips

Model: Nino 510

Operating system: Windows CE

Street price: $449

Phone: (888) 367-8356

Web site: http://www.philips.com

No relation to El Niño,the Philips Nino 510 comes readywith 16MB RAM and a 256-color display. The included NinoVoicesoftware allows you to control the PDA with voice commands. Aone-touch button lets you record voice memos. A rechargeable NiMHbattery with about an eight-hour life comes with the Nino 510, oryou can choose to use AA batteries. CompactFlash storage cards canincrease the Nino’s memory to a whopping 48MB. A one-yearwarranty, docking cradle and AC adaptor are also included.

Hewlett-Packard Jornada 420

Manufacturer: Hewlett-Packard

Model: Jornada 420

Operating system: Windows CE

Street price: $519

Phone: (800) 613-2222

Web site: http://www.hp.com

Hewlett-packard’s Jornada 420 sports 8MB RAM and a 256-colorscreen. The display lighting is adjustable, so you don’t haveto squint and angle in a dark room. Beam a business card up,Scotty: Integrated infrared capability allows for informationsharing with infrared-equipped Windows CE PCs. Microsoft PocketOutlook, Note Taker, Voice Recorder and Trio PhoneManager are allpart of the software bundle. A Compact-Flash card slot holds eitheran optional memory, pager or modem card. A transparent flip coverprotects the screen from potential disasters.

IBM Workpad 8602-30X

Manufacturer: IBM

Model: Workpad 8602-30x

Operating system: Palm OS

Street price: $AC372

Phone: (888) 411-1WEB

Web site: http://www.ibm.com

At only 6 ounces with batteries installed, the Workpad 8602-30xis a lightweight when it comes to PDAs. Notably, it’s the onlyother PDA in the bunch with the Palm operating system. (However,it’s not Mac-compatible.) The batteries on this model are tworegular AAAs. Though PDAs so far aren’t great e-mail machines,they are good for transferring e-mails from your desktop for easytransport and viewing. The Workpad 8602-30x is compatible withLotus, Microsoft Outlook, Exchange and Eudora. As with the otherPDAs in this column, an infrared port comes standard.

Casio Cassiopeia E-100

Manufacturer: Casio

Model: Cassiopeia E-100

Operating system: Windows CE

Street price: $499

Phone: (888) 204-7765

Web site: http://www.casio.com

The Cassiopeia E-100 may be hard to spell, but it comes prettywell loaded. 16MB RAM is enough to hold thousands of addresses,just in case you know that many people. The LCD screen has abrilliant 65,536 colors. A 131 MHz microprocessor helps it keep upwith its multimedia aspirations. Also assisting are amicrophone/speaker and stereo headphone jack. Power is supplied bya rechargeable lithium-ion battery or the included cradle and ACadaptor.

3Com Palm VII

Manufacturer: 3Com

Model: Palm VII

Operating system: Palm OS

Street price: $599

Phone: (800) 881-7256

Web site: http://www.palm.com

with its 2MB Palm VII, 3Com has stuck with a keep-it-simple,keep-it-in-gray-scale philosophy, so the battery time is lengthy. Awireless network allows you to download “Web clippings”from the Net–think distilled bits of info like stock quotes ortravel itineraries that you really need. An iMessenger featurewirelessly sends messages via the Palm.net service. A monthlyconnection fee starts at $10 with limited transfer amountsincluded.