Citi Is Requiring AI Prompt Training for Hundreds of Thousands of Employees

Citi is rolling out an AI training program for its 175,000 employees. The training teaches personnel how to work with the bank’s internal AI programs and write prompts that enable efficiency.

Citi sent an internal memo, which was viewed by American Banker, to its entire workforce in all 80 locations, that said AI is “turning work that once took hours into tasks done in minutes” and that incorporating the tools “marks the beginning of a new way of working.”

On LinkedIn, Tim Ryan, head of technology and business enablement at Citi, wrote that the “training is a practical guide to mastering a key skill for the future and unlocking the full potential of AI.

“Just as the right question in a client pitch can reveal clarity and create advantage, a well-crafted prompt can accelerate your work, surface insights and amplify your impact,” the memo said, per American Banker.

A Citi representative told Fortune the training is about “teaching our colleagues the possibilities of great prompting versus basic prompting to generate impactful results.”

Citi said that employees have entered more than 6.5 million prompts in its built-in tools so far this year, according to the memo.

Meanwhile, banks are going all in on AI.

This week, CNBC reported that JPMorgan revealed its AI program that can create an investment banking deck in 30 seconds. AI training at the bank has been a part of mandatory onboarding training for at least a year. Fortune notes that Wells Fargo sent 4,000 employees to Stanford’s Human-Centered AI program.