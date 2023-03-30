Disney Lays Off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter in Cost Cutting Campaign

The former CEO stirred controversy during his nearly 30-year tenure at Marvel.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter, 80, was laid off by Disney on Wednesday. He was given the news over the phone, The New York Times reported.

Perlmutter was the CEO and chairman of Marvel Entertainment and remained so when he sold the company to Disney in 2009 for $4 billion. However, during his nearly three decades at Marvel, Perlmutter stirred controversy with a myriad of scandals from supposedly bribing the NYPD to expedite the process of renewing his gun license to being notoriously frugal for the sake of profit. Examples of his extreme cost-saving efforts include fishing paperclips out of trash cans for reuse and suggesting potato chips as a food offering at a movie premiere to minimize catering costs.

Perlmutter's involvement with Marvel has slowly diminished over the years—he hasn't been involved with Marvel movies since 2015 and lost oversight over Marvel television shows in 2019. By the time of his layoff, Perlmutter's role was limited to Marvel comics publishing and game licensing.

The former chairman's most recent controversy involved aggressively pushing for his friend, Nelson Peltz, to join the Disney board, which led to a proxy war with Disney chief executive Robert A. Iger claiming he was spending too much money. Peltz ultimately withdrew in February following Iger's announcement of restructuring and cost-cutting measures. Since the proxy battle, Disney employees are said to have considered Perlmetter's days at the company were numbered, per The New York Times.

Related: Embattled Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek's Exit Package Is Worth More Than $20 Million

Perlmetter's layoff comes as part of Disney's widespread restructuring plan and elimination of nearly 7,000 jobs. Iger informed employees that layoffs would come in three waves: the first round this week, the second in April, and a third before the beginning of summer.

"The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly," Iger wrote to employees in a letter obtained by Reuters.

As of Thursday morning, Disney stock was down nearly 30% as compared to last year.

Related: Disney CEO Admits Theme Park Price Hikes Have Been 'Too Aggressive,' Recommits to 'Accessibility' for All
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

Editorial Assistant

Madeline Garfinkle is an Editorial Assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Layoffs News and Trends Disney Marvel

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Amazon Is Starting to Let Customers Know What Products Are Returned Often

The e-commerce giant has begun flagging certain items that were frequently sent back.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Growing a Business

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.

Childhood friends and Harvard grads Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung launched Fur to address the problem no one was talking about.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

'I Don't Feel Like It's Unreasonable': A-List Actor Refused Service At Hotspot For Not Following Dress Code

Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe had quite the afternoon after trying to stop at a Japanese steakhouse in Melbourne, Australia following a game of tennis.

By Emily Rella

Business News

'You Didn't Even Try': Aldi UK Ripped Online For Accidental NSFW Candy Shape

The marshmallow "Bunnies and Chicks" rolled out to stores just in time for the Easter holiday.

By Emily Rella

Money & Finance

Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes 2023

Tax Day is rapidly approaching. Here's everything you need to know before April 18.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Store