Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Elon Musk Sounds Off On The Fed: 'The Higher the Rates, the Harder the Fall'

The billionaire referenced a chart that depicts the plummeting rates over the past 27 years.

By

Elon Musk has never been one to shy away from contentious conversation topics, and his opinion on the Federal Reserve is no different.

Getty Images

In a Tweet that's been viewed over 19.8 million times, Musk made a comment about the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates in 2009, following the recession in the U.S. in 2008.

"The higher the rates, the harder the fall," Musk said in a second Tweet.

Musk referenced a chart that depicts the plummeting rates over the past 27 years.

A follower mentioned that Musk was lucky that Tesla was able to get an investor back around the time of the financial crisis.

"True, the Daimler investment in 2009 is actually what saved Tesla," he said. "Ironically, the company that made the first commercially viable internal combustion engine car saved the company that made the first commercially viable electric car!"

Daimler AG acquired a 10% stake in the electric car company after a massive investment expanding upon a previous relationship where Daimler worked to integrate Tesla's battery packs into its smart cars.

This isn't the first time Musk has sounded off on interest rates and the fed amid ongoing inflation.

Last month, one of Musk's Twitter followers attempted to blame the billionaire for Tesla's $600 million market capitalization.

"We don't control the Federal Reserve," Musk responded bluntly. "That is the real problem here."

Tesla was down over 64% in a one-year period as of Monday afternoon.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Business News

'Royally F---ing Us': Tesla Owners Who Paid Full Sticker Price Irate Over Price Drops

Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Why Applying Constant Pressure on Yourself Can Significantly Improve Your Productivity and Success

Ryan McGrath

Ryan McGrath

Read More