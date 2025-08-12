'You Liar': Elon Musk and Sam Altman's War of Words Continues as Musk Threatens Legal Action Against Apple Tech billionaire CEOs Elon Musk and Sam Altman have been trading insults and accusations on X this week.
Key Takeaways
- Elon Musk threatened to sue Apple on X, claiming an "unequivocal antitrust violation."
- Musk accused Apple of "playing politics" for not putting Grok in its "Must Have" section while OpenAI stays at No. 1.
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman then responded to the post with claims of his own.
Elon Musk said his AI company, xAI, would be taking "legal action" against Apple in a post on X on Monday evening. Musk accused Apple of "playing politics" for not putting Grok in its "Must Have" section.
"Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation," Musk wrote. "xAI will take immediate legal action."
Readers added community notes to Musk's post, pointing out that other apps, including Perplexity and Deepseek, have reached No. 1. But OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded on X with claims of his own — that he's "heard" Musk manipulates his companies to "harm his competitors and people he doesn't like."
This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like. https://t.co/HlgzO4c2iC— Sam Altman (@sama) August 12, 2025
It's the latest in the years-long, back-and-forth drama between the two tech CEOs. Apple has yet to publicly comment.
Altman then linked out to a 2023 report from Platformer, which accuses Musk of instructing engineers to boost his own reach and engagement. Musk has denied the report.
"I hope someone will get counter-discovery on this," Altman wrote, "I and many others would love to know what's been happening. But OpenAI will just stay focused on making great products."
But that was not the end. At 5:26 a.m. ET, Musk responded and called Altman a liar: "You got 3M views on your bullshit post, you liar, far more than I've received on many of mine, despite me having 50 times your follower count!"
Last week, Musk and Altman traded jabs again, this time after Musk said OpenAI was "going to eat" its partner, Microsoft, alive.
When asked about Musk's post during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box", Altman responded with a short: "You know, I don't think about him that much."
