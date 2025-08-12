Tech billionaire CEOs Elon Musk and Sam Altman have been trading insults and accusations on X this week.

Elon Musk said his AI company, xAI, would be taking "legal action" against Apple in a post on X on Monday evening. Musk accused Apple of "playing politics" for not putting Grok in its "Must Have" section.

"Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation," Musk wrote. "xAI will take immediate legal action."

Readers added community notes to Musk's post, pointing out that other apps, including Perplexity and Deepseek, have reached No. 1. But OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded on X with claims of his own — that he's "heard" Musk manipulates his companies to "harm his competitors and people he doesn't like."

This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like. https://t.co/HlgzO4c2iC — Sam Altman (@sama) August 12, 2025