Elon Musk Warns Microsoft That Its Partner, OpenAI, Is About to Eat It Alive Following an announcement that OpenAI will be integrated into Microsoft platforms, Elon Musk predicted that the software giant will get taken over.

By David James

Michael Kovac | Getty Images
Elon Musk and Sam Altman during friendlier times speaking at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit in 2015

After Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella posted on X that OpenAI's GPT-5 service is included in Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry, competitor Elon Musk wasted no time predicting that "OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman brushed off Musk's tweet during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday with a short: "You know, I don't think about him that much."

Altman went on to note that previously, Musk had nothing but criticism for OpenAI.

"I thought he was just, like, tweeting all day [on X] about how much OpenAI sucks, and our model is bad, and, you know, [we're] not gonna be a good company and all that," Altman said.

Nadella took a much more playful approach to Musk's dire warning about Microsoft getting eaten alive, posting on X: "People have been trying for 50 years, and that's the fun of it!"

This is far from the first time these two tech leaders have clashed. The two cofounded OpenAI in 2015, and Musk left in 2018 after a disagreement over the direction of the company's mission.

Musk's offer to acquire control of OpenAI for $97.4 billion was denied by Altman earlier this year, with Altman posting a snarky "No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want" note on social media.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

