Detroit-Little Caesars Enterprise Inc. plans to sell 500of its 4,000 stores to franchisees, leaving it with just 50 to 100company-owned outlets. The sales are expected to be completedshortly and are part of Manage to Own, a five-year plan announcedin January that gives Little Caesars managers the opportunity tobuy their own restaurants and will enable to company to becomemainly a franchise operation. -Associated Press