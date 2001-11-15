Little Caesar Selling 500 Stores
Detroit-Little Caesars Enterprise Inc. plans to sell 500of its 4,000 stores to franchisees, leaving it with just 50 to 100company-owned outlets. The sales are expected to be completedshortly and are part of Manage to Own, a five-year plan announcedin January that gives Little Caesars managers the opportunity tobuy their own restaurants and will enable to company to becomemainly a franchise operation. -Associated Press
