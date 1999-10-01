To Your Health

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s safe to assume that you’re pretty fond of yourbusiness. It’s the salt on your pretzel, the sand on yourbeach, the water in your garden. It’s what makes you tick. Itought to make you tick; after all, you’ve likely thrownyourself into it, body and soul, just for the wonderful feeling ofbeing an entrepreneur and growing something from a mere seedlinginto a strong, healthy plant. What you might not realize is whileyour plant is busy getting strong and healthy, it could be killingyou.

“Entrepreneurs are at a very high risk of compromisingtheir health because of their jobs,” says Gayle Reichler,founder and president of New York city wellness firm ActiveWellness. “A lot of us feel we’re invincible; we work longhours and feel it, but we keep driving and driving, and pushing andpushing. But it’s critical for entrepreneurs to work [wellness]into their routines.”

Reichler ought to know. As she pursued her graduate studies andprepared to become a nutritionist and health counselor, she spentyears ignoring the effects of stress on her immune system, as wellas her family history of thyroid and heart diseases. So whenReichler was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 1991, it was like acold slap in the face.

But Reichler saw her illness as an opportunity to betterherself. Now the healthy, happy 35-year-old has made wellness partof her life, not just a fleeting fancy. You, too, can create ahealthy lifestyle for yourself, provided you have the will and theknowledge to make it happen. So let’s get you started. Are youintrigues? Psyched? Good. You’ve taken your first steps towardgetting well. Now get out your highlighter.

Stress Less

For many of you, stress is so much a part of your daily routinethat if you didn’t wake up and have an anxiety attack withinthe first five minutes, you might start to wonder what was wrongwith you.

Reichler notes that nine out of 10 of her individual clients areentrepreneurs, representing all stages of development.”Entrepreneurs are some of the people with the moststress,” she says, “because they have the weight of abusiness on their shoulders.”

The list of stress’s effects is long and disconcerting.Stress can cause migraines, insomnia, a short temper, ulcers, highblood pressure, lethargy, loss of or increase in appetite, aweakened immune system and depression–making it critical for youto find ways to de-stress.

“Being an entrepreneur, you’re inherentlycreative,” says Reichler. “You created a business.It’s important to leave some time to maintain that creativityso you have the ability to move your business forward. Whenyou’re stressed out and caught up in day-to-day [events], youlose that ability.”

So how can you stress less? Exercise helps, but you need torelease your mind, too. Try these techniques:

Listen to relaxing music and/or stress-management tapes.

Soak in a hot tub with lavender oil or sea salts, or simplytake a long, hot shower.

Turn off your phone and have a “spa day” or a day onthe links.

Take a stress-management class.

Get a massage.

The key to de-stressing–and to any wellness program–is to takeit slow, or you won’t stick to it. Start with five or 10minutes each day, and work your way toward more and moreself-focused time. “This is an evolutionary process,”notes health expert Krs Edstrom, author of Healthy, Wealthy& Wise (Soft Stone Publishing), as well as a series ofstress-management tapes. “You can’t do all these things atonce–don’t do that to yourself. Just slip into it, andit’ll become a habit.”

Get Healthy

Typical entrepreneurial scenario No. 126: You’ve been up allnight, you didn’t eat a decent dinner, and you’re going tostart gnawing on your stapler if you don’t get some food intoyour body. You’re busy–very busy–and being healthy might getlost somewhere between your fax machine and your cell phone.

Instead of slapping down $6 at the local Greasy Burgers”R” Us for a 1,000 calorie combo meal, considerhealthier, cheaper alternatives that you can stock on your ownkitchen shelves. In general, you’ll want to live by thesemantras:

1. Cut the “bad” (saturated) fats and increase the”good” (unsaturated) fats. Sources of bad fatsinclude coconut oil, butter, full-fat dairy products, palm kerneloil and animal fat. Good fats include olive, canola and cornoils.

2. Cut the buzz. Reduce your intake of caffeinatedbeverages.

3. Eat your fruits and veggies. Go for mostly dark green,orange, red and yellow ones.

4. Drink water. Get at least eight 8-ounce glasses perday.

5. Eat whole-grain products. Your best sources arewhole-grain breads, cereals, rice and pasta.

6. Drink alcohol in moderation. While several studiesshow that a little can alcohol can help protect you against heartdisease, it has also been shown to increase your risk ofcancer–not to mention add pounds–if you go overboard.

That’s a lot to think about when you’re hungry, tiredand busy. That’s why Edstrom suggests you take a break and getsomeone else–such as a housekeeper, relative or friend–to do thecooking once in a while. Another efficient way to eat healthier isto stop focusing on eating three square meals a day. Instead, stockup on healthy snacks such as almonds and apples.

And don’t forget breakfast–it’ll jump-start yourmetabolism, give you energy and control your hunger so youdon’t go overboard at lunch time. Again, you should stick towhole-grain breads and cereals, nonfat milk, and foods that arehigh in fiber.

“Learn to listen to what your body [is telling you],”Edstrom advises, adding that dieting of any kind usuallydoesn’t work. “Go back to the basics, then feel what yourbody needs from there. Go to a nutritionist if you think you’restill not clear. In general, start by eating less, then combinethat with the evolutionary approach to cleaning up youract.”

Get Fit

There are a million excuses for not exercising.

Frankly, though, “I don’t have time” justdoesn’t cut it anymore. You don’t need to spend hours atthe gym to get fit; you just need to have willpower–and maybe adecent pair of athletic shoes. You’re right–you don’t havetime. You have to make time, even when you’re caught upin the excitement of growing your business.

That’s something Kirk Perron, CEO of San Francisco-basedJamba Juice, has had to learn through the years–even thoughwellness is what his company is all about.

“I was out of balance for a long time,” says Perron,35, who recently completed the 600-mile California AIDS bike ridefrom San Francisco to Los Angeles. “When your business isgrowing at such an incredible pace, you don’t have time foryourself. It wasn’t until I’d made substantial progress inbuilding the management team at Jamba that I was able to take moretime in terms of exercising.”

It’s amazing what exercise can do for you, both physicallyand mentally. It strengthens the heart, increases metabolic rate,lowers cholesterol and blood pressure, enhances immunity, improvesself-esteem and mental attitude, and reduces stress. And with just30 minutes a day–or 200 minutes a week–you can get there.

Remember, though, start slowly; steal a few minutes here andthere to do some desktop push-ups, run up a light of stairs or takea short walk around the building. “Take baby steps,” saysEdstrom. “For your mind’s sake as much as your body’syou’ve got to start small. Instead of beginning with anhour-long aerobics class, start off with a walk to the mailbox or anoontime walk with a friend or colleague.”

As with nutrition, there is no one program for everyone; onceyou start a fitness program, you’ll learn what works for you.Many fitness trainers offer step-by-step personal fitness programsthat can be tailored to your individual needs; such a program couldbe a good starting point.

The best approach is to trick yourself into getting fit. Findexercise that’s fun for you, whether it’s running, tae bo,biking, basketball or swimming. Perron’s favorite exercisesinclude spinning, biking and lifting weights.

Basically, you have to make your exercise program fun, oryou’ll quit before you even get your heart rate up. And ifanyone can keep things interesting, it’s you–an entrepreneur.In fact, your entrepreneurial status just might lead you to theperfect exercise. “Entrepreneurs are the ones to seek out thealternatives first,” notes Reichler. “They’re therisk-takers–that’s their very nature.”

Get Comfy

Just when you though we were done . . . yep, we gotta bring itup: repetiitve stress injuries.

You might not have carpal tunnel syndrome; you might not evenwince once from staring at your computer screen or remaining gluedto an uncomfortable chair all day.

But as with unhealthy nutrition and fitness behaviors,repetitive stress can catch up with you and leave you with chronicpain. New Milford, New Jersey, ergonomics firm ErgAerobics Inc.recommends evaluating these elements of your work station:

1. Desk. It should have rounded edges and be large enoughto accommodate your keyboard, mouse, monitor and any documentsyou’re working on.

2. Monitor. It should be at or below eye level, anarm’s length away from you, and positioned so that it’s notdirectly beneath any overhead lights.

3. Keyboard and mouse. Get wrist rests and, if possible,a split keyboard.

4. Chair. A good one will have adjustable back and seatcushions and padded arm rests, lumbar support, the ability toswivel, five wheels, and an adequate space beneath the chair andthe desk.

5. Your body position. Your arms should be positioned onthe armrests or resting on your desk, with your feet resting on thefloor or on a footrest. Keep your lower back slightly arched withthe help of a lumbar support cushion.

Remember, too, that you should take breaks at least once ortwice an hour to stretch and give your eyes a rest.

Money Talks

If being well isn’t enough of an incentive for you, takeyour business into consideration. Without a healthy, happy leader,it will suffer. “In fact,” says Edstrom, “youcan’t afford not to take care of yourself.”

Make your health equally as important as the project you have tocomplete by Tuesday or the bill you have to pay tomorrow. Scheduleit into your day just as you would an important businessmeeting.

Reichler is proof positive it can be done. With patience andperseverance, she’s become much more conscious of effectivehealthy habits. She eats low-fat, healthy meals; regularlyexercises and meditates; practices yoga; and attends a weeklysupport group for the release of emotional stress. “Whenyou’re an entrepreneur, you live your work,” saysReichler, who also suggests making wellness part of your companyphilosophy. “If you’re living your work, you might as wellmake part of what you do living well, because then it will sustainyou for years to come.”

Cool Ideas

“How can I live without my french fries?” you ask.With fat-free fries from Candace Vanice, you don’t have to. Forordering information, visit http://www.fatfreefries.com.

At Santa Monica, California, marketing communications firm ThePhelps Group, CEO Joe Phelps, 49, insists on maintaining a healthyenvironment for his employees. Under the guidance of anutritionist, Phelps brings in healthy eats for his bi-weeklylunches with associates.

When Amy Krakow, owner of New York City public relations firmAGKrakow & Associates Inc., participated in the recent AvonThree-Day Walk for Breast Cancer, she got her clients psyched bysending them letters to request contributions. Krakow, 49, even gotone client to do the walk with her.

Healthy Links

Surfing can be great exercise, too. Check out these Websites:

1. InteliHealth Inc. (http://www.intelihealth.com):great step-by-step health and fitness information from JohnsHopkins University

2. Aerobics and Fitness Association of America (http://www.afaa.com): the latestresearch, personalized answers to fitness questions, fitnesscounseling and more

3. The vow.com Network (http://www.vow.com): total mind, body andworkplace wellness, as well as downloadable guided-meditationsoftware

4. Learning Meditation (http://www.learningmeditation.com):three- to 10-minute meditation sessions

Time Constraints

Do you have a minute? Krs Edstrom, author of Healthy, Wealthy& Wise (Soft Stone Publishing), suggests these quickexercises in her “No Time to Exercise” program:

1. Desktop push-ups. Stand about three or fourfeet away from a desk or counter top. Place the palms of your handson the edge of the desk. Keeping your body straight, bend yourelbows until your chin almost touches the desktop or counter topwhile lowering your body. Straighten your elbows and lift your bodyback up.

2. TV fat burner. Three nights a week, get up andmove around during every TV commercial break.

3. Isometrics. Tighten and release the muscles inyour stomach, buttocks, thighs and biceps one area at a time whileworking at your desk or driving your car.

4. Walk stairs. Resist the urge to take theelevator.

Label Smarts

What’s in a label? Pay attention to thefollowing:

1. Serving size: Watch out for sneaky food-makers who claim, forinstance, their small box of macaroni feeds six.

2. Total fat: Most guidelines suggest eating a diet with 30percent or less of calories from fat. Of that, saturated fat shouldbe no more than 10 percent.

3. Fiber: Look for foods with at least two grams of fiber perserving.

4. Vitamins and minerals: If a food has no RDA percentages above10, it’s probably just a bunch of calories.

Total Wellness

One entrepreneur’s quest for good health

“Some people say that to be successful as an entrepreneur,you have to let it totally consume you,” says Mark Freitas,42, president and CEO of Altiga Networks, a Franklin,Massachusetts, provider of virtual private networks. “Idon’t subscribe to that theory. My venture capitalistsdon’t own me body and soul.”

An avid runner who makes wellness a big part of Altiga, Freitasunderstands that to grow his young company–which he started in1998 with co-founders Greg Marcotte and Keith Mader–he and hisemployees have to stay healthy.

“I learned a number of years ago that to be productive, Ihad to be physically active,” says Freitas, who squeezes infive- to 10-mile runs at lunch time and, when traveling, selectshotels based on where they are and whether there’s a fitnessroom with a treadmill. “That 45-minute period [when I run]helps me connect with some of the thorny issues I’m dealingwith. I come back to the office ready to rock and roll.”

To encourage company-wide wellness and peer support, Altigasponsors an internal golf league, and the office kitchen is keptstocked with low-fat snacks.

And Freitas–who also finds peace by playing the trombone for acouple of community bands–likes to link up with other runners in69-employee company for things like New Hampshire’s annualMount Washington run–a 7.6-mile uphill climb. One of the reasonsFreitas chose Altiga’s location was its proximity to a 900-acrestate park, where employees walk, run and mountain bike, and he wassure to equip his building with showers.

“It’s nice running a company because you can instill ahealthy culture,” says Freitas. “It’s been positivelyreceived by my employees; you can see there’s a lot of pride inbeing part of Altiga.”

Reference It

Books

1. American Heart Association Quick & Easy Cookbook: MoreThan 200 Healthful Recipes You Can Make in Minutes (TimesBooks)

2. Healthy Eating: For Extremely Busy People Who Don’tHave Time for It (self-published by Christine Hoza Farlow,D.C.)

3. The Wellness Nutrition Counter (Times Books)

Videos

1. “Tae Bo Workout,” with Billy Blanks

2. “The Firm: Total Body–Body-Sculpting Basics,” withSusan Harris

3. “Living Yoga: A.M./P.M. Yoga for Beginners,” withRodney Yee

The Truth About Fad Diets

Fad diets might seem like a great way to lose weight quickly,but they can actually do more harm than good. The American HeartAssociation recommends adopting healthy eating habits instead.Here’s why:

Fad diets deprive you of essential nutrients. They tend tooveremphasize one type of food, undermining the principle ofmaintaining a balanced diet. Granted, you might lose weigh if youcut something from your diet, but you’re probably also cuttingsomething your body needs.

Fad diets are boring. Hence, it’s virtually impossible tostick to them. Besides, food should be enjoyed, as long as it’senjoyed in moderation and satisfies nutritional needs.

The only way to lose weight without depriving your body is toeat less and increase physical activity. Period.

Don’t Be Myth-Led

Myth:High-fiber means high-calorie.

Truth: High-fiber foods like whole grains, legumes, andfruits and vegetables are actually lower in calories than mostother foods because they contain very little fat.

Myth:All vegetable oils areheart-healthy.

Truth: It depends on how they are processed and the typeof oil used in a dish. Unhydrogenated oils lower cholesterol morethan hydrogenated ones. And monounsaturated vegetable oils, likeolive and canola, are recommended over polyunsaturated oils, suchas corn and safflower.

Myth:Vitamins provide energy.

Truth: Only calories from carbohydrates, protein and fatprovide energy.

Myth:People who are out of shape sweat morethan fit people.

Truth: The reverse is true. The more fit you are, themore heat you produce and the more your body becomes efficient atcooling itself–hence, the more sweaty you are.

Myth:The more out of shape you are, the longerit will take to see results from an exercise program.

Truth: Again, the reverse is true. The greatest gainscome in the first few weeks and months.

Source: InteliHealth Inc.

