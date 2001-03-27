Wrist-Mate Keep your sore wrists in check.
|Wrist-Mate
After pounding away at that killer presentation for a few days,you have two painful reminders to show for all your hard work: sorewrists. The Wrist-Mate promises to be your ergonomic dream cometrue. A Velcro dot helps you attach the height-adjustable pad tothe rear part of your mouse, and because it attaches directly toyour mouse, it provides constant support to your wrists. TheWrist-Mate supports the wrist in a straight or neutral position onits cushioned, velvet-top surface.
