Wrist-Mate Keep your sore wrists in check.

By Gisela M. Pedroza

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Wrist-Mate

After pounding away at that killer presentation for a few days,you have two painful reminders to show for all your hard work: sorewrists. The Wrist-Mate promises to be your ergonomic dream cometrue. A Velcro dot helps you attach the height-adjustable pad tothe rear part of your mouse, and because it attaches directly toyour mouse, it provides constant support to your wrists. TheWrist-Mate supports the wrist in a straight or neutral position onits cushioned, velvet-top surface.

