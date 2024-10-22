Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Arrested for Sex Trafficking Mike Jeffries was arrested in Florida on Tuesday.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • The former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, 80, was arrested Tuesday.
  • Jeffries is accused of one count of sex trafficking and 15 counts of interstate prostitution.
  • Jeffries previously "vehemently denied" the allegations to the BBC.

The former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, 80, was arrested Tuesday with two other associates. Jeffries is accused of one count of sex trafficking plus 15 counts of interstate prostitution.

"As alleged in the indictment, former CEO of Abercrombie Michael Jeffries, his partner Matthew Smith and their recruiter James Jacobson used their money and influence to prey on vulnerable men for their own sexual gratification," stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. "Today's arrests show that my Office and our law enforcement partners will not rest until anyone who engages in sex trafficking or interstate prostitution, regardless of their wealth or power, is brought to justice."

An investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn alleges that Jeffries, who was CEO of the clothing brand from 1992 to 2014, used his position at the company to bring aspiring male models to events in New York and around the world for sex. The indictment alleges the crimes occurred between December 2008 and March 2015 and that the men believed participating "could yield modeling opportunities with Abercrombie or otherwise benefit their careers."

The indictment alleges that while Jeffries was CEO a "network of employees, contractors, and security professionals" helped run a business "that was dedicated to fulfilling their sexual desires" and making sure the whole thing was kept quiet.

Jeffries previously "vehemently denied" the allegations to the BBC. Abercrombie told the outlet last year that it was investigating and was "appalled and disgusted".

Related: Abercrombie's Polarizing CEO Abruptly Retires

The company declined to comment on Jeffries' arrest to USA Today.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Sam's Club Exec Would Rather Quit Than Move to Arkansas

Walmart's return-to-office policy requires employees to move to its main offices in Bentonville, Arkansas, or other large offices, including Hoboken, New Jersey.

By Erin Davis
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle I Discovered in College Is Earning $500,000 This Year — and It Can Be a Passive Income Stream. Here's How to Set It Up.

Zach Downey stumbled upon a lucrative opportunity after his plans to put a pizza vending machine on campus fell through.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Massive Economic Theft': Elon Musk, Tesla Sued By 'Blade Runner 2049' Producers Over Iconic Image Used at Tesla's Robotaxi Event

The lawsuit states producers denied Tesla permission to use the image, but the automaker did it anyway.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Why Modern Leadership Requires Influence Beyond the Boardroom

Executives can't afford to stay in the shadows.

By Lindsay Yaw Rogers
Growing a Business

7 Steps to Choose the Right Market for Your Startup's International Expansion

Choosing the right market is crucial for a successful expansion, especially for startups with limited resources. Here are seven crucial steps to guide you in selecting the most promising international market.

By Slava Bogdan