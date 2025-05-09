Former Waste Management CEO and current FedEx board member David Steiner has been selected to be the country's 76th Postmaster General and CEO by the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors.

"It is an incredible honor to be asked to lead the world's greatest postal organization, with a history that stretches back before the founding of the United States," Steiner said in a statement.

Steiner was president and CEO of Waste Management for 12 years, from 2004 through late 2016. CNBC reports that Steiner will leave the board of FedEx (he's been there since 2009). He starts in his new role in July.

"I deeply admire the public service and business mission of this amazing institution, and I believe strongly in maintaining its role as an independent establishment of the executive branch," Steiner said. "I look forward to engaging with its employees, who provide such an important service to all our communities."

Steiner earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Louisiana State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, according to the statement.

Amber McReynolds, chair of the Postal Service Board of Governors, said in the statement that Steiner "is the right person to lead the Postal Service at this time" as the historic organization heads into the future with ongoing budget challenges (in 2024, USPS reported a net loss of more than $9 billion).