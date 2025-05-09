FedEx Board Member Selected as New Postmaster General Former Waste Management CEO David Steiner has been selected as the country's 76th Postmaster General.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg | Getty Images
David Steiner, then president and chief executive officer of Waste Management Inc., speaking at the OPEC Oil Embargo +40 conference hosted by Securing America's Future Energy (SAFE) in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013.

Former Waste Management CEO and current FedEx board member David Steiner has been selected to be the country's 76th Postmaster General and CEO by the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors.

"It is an incredible honor to be asked to lead the world's greatest postal organization, with a history that stretches back before the founding of the United States," Steiner said in a statement.

Steiner was president and CEO of Waste Management for 12 years, from 2004 through late 2016. CNBC reports that Steiner will leave the board of FedEx (he's been there since 2009). He starts in his new role in July.

"I deeply admire the public service and business mission of this amazing institution, and I believe strongly in maintaining its role as an independent establishment of the executive branch," Steiner said. "I look forward to engaging with its employees, who provide such an important service to all our communities."

Steiner earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Louisiana State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, according to the statement.

Amber McReynolds, chair of the Postal Service Board of Governors, said in the statement that Steiner "is the right person to lead the Postal Service at this time" as the historic organization heads into the future with ongoing budget challenges (in 2024, USPS reported a net loss of more than $9 billion).

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Here's What It Really Takes to Lead a Bootstrapped Business

Building a strong business without a safety net is about relentless resilience, bold pivots and turning setbacks into stepping stones.

By Mac Cummings
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Warren Buffett Says to Forget About 10,000 Hours of Practice — If You Want to Master Something, Do This Instead

At the 2025 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, the "Oracle of Omaha" described the systematic approach to success that has worked so well for him over his storied career.

By David James
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Operations & Logistics

Compliance Is No Longer Just a Back-Office Function — It's a Core Driver of Brand Trust. Here's the Cost of Getting It Wrong.

From missed certifications to slow onboarding, legacy compliance systems are costing companies more than time — they're costing trust.

By Scott Baradell