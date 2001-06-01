Imagine sinking your teeth into a juicy hamburger topped withcrispy bacon and ripe pineapple slices. Wiping a glob of dressingfrom your lip, you eye dessert: peach mango pie.

The provider of these tropical treats, Philippines-basedfranchise Jollibee, has already opened five stores in California.Although Jollibee isn't franchising at the moment, itspopularity has attracted interest from several investment firms.Will ethnic foods offered by non-U.S.-based companies like Jollibeebecome the next big franchise trend? Ron Paul, president ofChicago-based research and consulting firm Technomic Inc., cautionspotential franchisees not to get caught up in all the buzz."The same rules you would tell anybody about a franchise applyhere," Paul says. "If you're the first to trysomething in a new market, it's always risky. The fact thatit's proven somewhere else doesn't prove it works [in theUnited States]."