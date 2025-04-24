'What's Your Offer?': Fyre Festival's Founder Just Announced He's Putting the Infamous Brand Up for Sale Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is selling all of the brand's assets.

By Erin Davis

Theo Wargo | Getty Images
Billy McFarland in 2023 at Fox News.

After trying (and failing) to relaunch the infamous Fyre Festival a few times, founder Billy McFarland, 33, is selling the brand, he announced in a statement.

The latest event was supposed to take place from May 30 to June 2 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, but it was announced last week that it was canceled (or never scheduled in the first place, depending on who you ask).

McFarland, the festival's organizer, was convicted of wire fraud in 2018 for the infamous Fyre Festival disaster in the Bahamas in 2017. The scandal led to numerous documentaries and McFarland spending four years in prison.

In the statement, McFarland said that he is selling the "FYRE Festival brand, including its trademarks, IP, digital assets, media reach, and cultural capital - to an operator that can fully realize its vision."

He notes that the "brand is bigger than any one person and bigger than what I'm able to lead on my own," citing the latest cancellation of Fyre Fest 2, "where support quickly turned into public distancing once media attention intensified."

The website has a slew of documentation available to download, from website traffic to social media reach for prospective buyers, though no estimate of what McFarland is expecting.

In the contact us form, one field asks: "What's your offer?"

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

