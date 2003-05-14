If you haven't put together a press kit for your firm, nowis a good time to consider it. A press kit--also called a mediakit--is a prepared package of information you can send out tomembers of the press. As you grow, you may come to the attention oflocal or national media and need a way to quickly and completelycommunicate key facts about your company. The press kit is a simplesolution to this need.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business