There's One Week a Year Where Home Sellers Can Get $27,000 More than Usual — And It's Coming Up Soon A report from Realtor.com found the one week of the year when market conditions were perfect for home sellers to make the most money from their listings.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • A new report shows that home sellers who list their properties during the week of April 13 to 19 could make up to $27,000 more from the sale.
  • That week in April represents market conditions that favor sellers, from higher home prices to greater buyer demand.

Even though 30-year fixed mortgage rates haven't changed much — hovering in the high 6% range since late January— a Thursday report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows that home buyers enticed by more options and inventory are beginning to enter the market. Sales of previously owned homes increased 4.2% from January to February to reach 4.26 million units.

Given the possibility of interested buyers, is there an ideal time for home sellers to list their properties? Yes. And it's coming up fast.

A new report from Realtor.com found that sellers could fetch up to $27,000 more for their homes than usual during the week of April 13 through 19.

Realtor.com examined seasonal trends from 2018 through 2024, excluding 2020 when pandemic shutdowns essentially froze the housing market. The site considered factors like listing prices and homebuyer demand (views per property on Realtor.com). Realtor researchers determined that April 13 to 19 "represents a balanced selection of market conditions that favor sellers."

"This is the right time of year to list and to get ahead," Joel Berner, senior economist at Realtor.com, told CNBC.

Related: More Homes Are Selling Below Asking Price as Inventory in the U.S. Climbs to a 5-Year High

During that week, home prices are 1.1% higher than the average week during the year and 6.7% higher than prices at the beginning of the year. If 2025 follows the pattern established in previous years, the national median price of a home listing that week could reach $27,000 more than its price if it had been listed in January and $4,800 above the average week.

The week of April 13 to 19 also sees more buyers browsing listings, indicating higher demand, and witnesses homes selling more quickly. This week historically had 17.7% more views per listing than an average week throughout the year; homes actively for sale sold nine days faster than average.

A different report from Zillow released earlier this month analyzed 1.6 million 2024 home sales and came to a different conclusion — the best time to sell overall was in the final two weeks of May when homes sold for 1.6% more than average, or $5,600 more.

Zillow found that maximizing home prices differed based on location. For example, the best time to list in New York is the first half of May for a boost of up to $9,600 on a typical home, while in San Francisco, listing a home in the second half of April could yield a selling price $38,600 more than average.

Related: Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the One Question to Ask Before Selling Your Home

Experts agree that home buyers and sellers are usually most active in the spring. Buyers are typically trying to find a new home before the school year starts in the fall while sellers benefit from their homes looking more attractive externally with fresh flowers and greenery.

"It's sort of an ideal time for both buyers and for sellers," Amanda Pendleton, home trends expert at Zillow, told CNBC.

Home prices have increased recently, with the median price of a home sold in the U.S. in February reaching $398,400, a 3.8% jump from the same time last year. Per NAR, inventory also increased by 17% year-over-year, reaching 1.24 million units in February.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Real Estate Influencers Say There's a Program That Lets You Buy a Home and Pause Mortgage Payments for a Year. It's True — But There's a Catch.

Buying a fixer-upper? Some experts suggest looking into the FHA's 203(k) Rehabilitation Mortgage Program. Here's what to know.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

What Solo Parent Travel Abroad Taught Me About Leadership

Traveling the world with my daughter has taught me that great leadership — like great parenting — demands adaptability, cultural intelligence and empathy.

By Robert Hoffman
Growing a Business

This CEO's Paint-Your-Own Pottery Business Has 130 Locations — But Anyone Can Use Her Tips for Creating a Customer-First Experience

Color Me Mine CEO Teresa Johnson shares her best tips for engaging with customers and building lasting relationships.

By Emily Washcovick
Starting a Business

This Overlooked Principle Is the Secret Ingredient to Startup Success

Startups live fast, but the ones that last know the real secret to success — showing up, delivering and staying consistent every time.

By Gideon Kimbrell
By Sherin Shibu