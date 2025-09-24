This Investment Expert Only Gets About 4 Hours of Sleep a Night. Here’s His Very Busy Daily Routine.

Jim Cramer attends Charity Day 2025 Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on September 11, 2025 in New York City.

Jim Cramer, the host of “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” on CNBC, has been waking up at 3:15 a.m. for at least a decade.

Key Takeaways CNBC’s Jim Cramer only sleeps around four hours a night and goes through hundreds of emails every morning.

He shared his daily routine with Bloomberg’s “Odd Lots” podcast on Monday.

Jim Cramer, a former hedge fund manager and host of the investment-focused programs “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” and “Squawk on the Street” on CNBC, has gone viral several times over his career for his high-energy reactions to daily financial news.

And apparently, he does it all on four hours of sleep.

Cramer told Bloomberg’s “Odd Lots” podcast on Monday that he wakes up at 3:15 a.m. and goes to bed around 11 p.m., which makes Cramer’s REM cycle a short one — just four hours in bed.

Cramer spends about 45 minutes reading through about 700 emails and several domestic and international financial-focused publications before his 4 a.m. workout.

Then, it’s off to the studio to write and film his shows.

Cramer said he tries to go to bed by 11 p.m., and his family is supportive of his hectic schedule, despite a decade of very early wake-ups — he told Business Insider in 2015 that he wakes up by 3:15 a.m.

“I have a great marriage,” Cramer said. But how does he (and it) survive on four hours of sleep?

Cramer told the outlet that he naturally wakes up with just a few hours of sleep. He tries to sleep in on weekends and gets at least 10 hours each day, which “lasts until Wednesday.” (He notes that this sleep schedule was not recommended by his doctors.)

Experts suggest that you can’t make up chronic “sleep debt” with a weekend catch-up, but some studies have found that sleeping in on weekends may help reduce the risk of chronic illnesses.

