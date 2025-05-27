In March, Southwest Airlines announced that it was ending its popular and longstanding "two bags fly free" policy. However, at the time, the airline did not disclose the cost of checking a bag. (At Southwest, flying with more than the previously allowed two free bags would have led to a $150 fee for additional luggage.)

Now that the change is set to go into effect Wednesday, the airline has finally disclosed what the fee is.

How Much Are Checked Bags at Southwest?

Starting Wednesday, May 28, one checked bag will cost $35 and a second checked bag will cost $45, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The cost is in line with other airlines, where checking a bag usually starts around $35.

Customers who are part of Southwest's top-level loyalty program, Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred, will still get two free checked bags. The next tier down, A-List members, along with Southwest credit card holders, receive one free checked bag. Some classed tickets with higher fares may include free checked bags.

Passengers who don't qualify for any of the options will now be charged for their bags.

When Do Southwest's Bag Fees Go Into Effect?

Tickets booked on or after Wednesday, May 28, will see the new bag fees.

However, if you purchased tickets before May 28 for an upcoming flight, the former "two bags fly free" policy will still stand.

