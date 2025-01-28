Here are the key things to consider before diving in and exactly what to say once you do.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Ashley Herd, the 43-year-old founder and CEO of Manager Method in Atlanta. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Before starting my own company, I spent more than 20 years working in HR. During that time, I saw employees pitch changes within their roles to their managers.

Changes can be small. For example, you might already be doing senior-level employee work but want the official promotion — whether that's a title change, a pay adjustment, or something similar.

Other times the change is more significant — like moving to an entirely different department or a new role within your company.

Either way, when it comes to asking for these changes at work, many people aren't sure how to approach them. Here are three steps for making the ask.

1. Consider everything the new role entails

When pitching a change to a manager, you have to start with yourself. Ask yourself why you want the change and what will that change look like.

Sometimes, people want something — like a new title — but don't fully consider what that title change or new role entails. Instead, they envision what it will be like to share it on LinkedIn and tell others about it.

I've seen cases where people get what they wanted and then regret it because they had no idea what the job actually involved. To combat this, you need to self-reflect on what you truly want and speak with others who are already doing what you aspire to do.

You might ask them questions like: What do you think I should know that I might not already? What challenges make you want to leave this role?

It's good to hear the downsides because if you still want the role after that, you'll be better prepared and more likely to succeed.

2. Plan the conversation

After receiving internal clarity, it's time to research and plan a discussion with your manager.

Some people have a relationship with their manager where they can openly share the change they're considering, and it feels like a normal, trust-filled conversation.

Other times, those who don't have the best relationship with their manager might enter the conversation defensively. They might say something like, "This is how it's going to be, or I'm leaving," which really doesn't help their case.

No matter your relationship, it's important to plan the conversation with your manager's perspective in mind.

Anytime you want to change your role, your manager probably can't do anything about it alone. Instead, most likely, your manager will have to speak with their own boss, and they'll have to get them to say yes.

So, when planning your pitch, think to yourself: How can I make this an easy case for my boss to pitch? Maybe the solution is to reassure your manager that you'll help train your replacement or show your manager how you'll better meet the company's goals with the new role.

3. Consider saying these things

When making your pitch to your manager, you can tell them, "I put a proposal together, but before I frame it out, I wanted to get your input." That way, you're showing them you're prepared.

Then as you share the change you're proposing, you can try saying things like:

"I know that (insert specific goals) are the organization's priorities. With what I'm proposing, I will be able to impact those goals even more."

"I've created a library of resources and am happy to assist in transitioning the new hire."

"What can I do to make this easier for you?"

Remember, it's not just about you moving into a new role or taking on new responsibilities. If you're leaving old responsibilities behind, you'll want to address how those tasks will be managed.

Also, some managers have very real egos, and they often worry that if you leave for a different role, you're leaving them personally.

So, when making your case, share that you'll still be available for the rest of the team and them. Make sure they know you're just getting separated, not divorced.

Then after leaving the conversation, follow up with something written based on your discussion.

Understand companies have policies

Some organizations have policies where they don't give new promotions or titles within the course of six months or maybe a year. If organizations constantly have to retrain or rehire new staff because employees are moving around, it can be hard to get work done.

If your organization has regular review periods and you're outside of that window, it won't be as easy to get a yes.

Still, the conversation can be productive. During the review period, you could say:

"I'd love to be in a senior management position in three months."

"What can I do now to get there?"

"What does that timeline realistically look like?"

"What are the things I can do to help make that a yes?"

If it's a no, you have to ask yourself if you're at an organization you want to stay at.

No matter the answer, it's important to advocate for what you want. You will always be the best advocate for yourself, and sometimes it takes time, effort, trial, and error to get there.