President Donald Trump Announces China Trade Deal, Though One Loophole Stays Closed The de minimis provision (and how it affects cheap purchases from Temu and Shein) was not mentioned in the deal.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Beyza Binnur Donmez/Anadolu | Getty Images
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (R) and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (L) held a press briefing on the outcome of weekend trade talks with China in Geneva, Switzerland on May 12, 2025.

The U.S. and China met in Geneva, Switzerland, this weekend and agreed to cut the high tariffs on each country's goods, the White House announced on Monday. The reductions are a pause of 90 days "while talks continue," according to the statement.

The Trump Administration said that the United States and China will "each lower tariffs by 115% while retaining an additional 10% tariff," while other measures will continue to remain in place, including a separate, 20% tariff that the White House says was due to fentanyl entering the U.S. from China.

Related: What Is Temu, the Amazon Rival Rapidly Gaining Popularity?

The deal goes into effect on or before May 14, 2025.

What does this mean for the de minimis loophole?

Reuters notes that the de minimis loophole, which ended on May 2, was left out of the deal, and language surrounding the provision is "absent."

The provision, which has been around since the 1930s, previously allowed packages worth less than $800 to be sent to the U.S. duty-free, and allowing low-price, online retailers like Temu and Shein to sell items cheaper than products made in the U.S. Now, there are tariffs of up to 120% on these packages.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency data, the U.S. processed more than 1.3 billion de minimis shipments in 2024 worth more than $48 billion. For comparison, 10 years ago in 2015, that number was 139 million.

Trade talks are ongoing, the White House notes.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

I Was the Toxic Boss I Swore I'd Never Be — Here are 4 Confessions from My Leadership Recovery

Lots has been written about working for and dealing with a toxic boss. But have you ever considered whether that boss might be you?

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Marketing

How to Take Control of Your Brand's Story With This DIY Strategy

In a media landscape where visibility matters, entrepreneurs are turning to content marketing and "do-it-yourself public relations" strategies to take control of how their stories are told.

By Alexander Storozhuk
Business News

Klarna Is Hiring Customer Service Agents After AI Couldn't Cut It on Calls, According to the Company's CEO

Klarna released an AI chatbot and implemented an AI-induced hiring freeze last year.

By Sherin Shibu
Life Hacks

AI Isn't Just Changing How We Work — It's Changing How We Learn

AI agents are opening doors to education that just a few years ago would have been unthinkable. Here's how.

By Aytekin Tank