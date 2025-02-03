What Is the De Minimis Provision? President Donald Trump's Tariffs Remove a Loophole Used By Chinese Retailers Like Temu. Amazon, eBay, and Etsy could benefit from Trump's executive order that removes the de minimis loophole, according to reports.

By Erin Davis

Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg | Getty Images
President Donald Trump's new trade levies against China, Canada and Mexico include a broadside against e-commerce, with apparent plans to extinguish a long-held tariff exemption for packages worth less than $800.

Is your Temu purchase about to get more expensive?

Low-price online retailers like Temu and Shein have been using a trade provision (available since the 1930s) to help them grow in the U.S.—and offer lower prices than States-based competitors.

However, on Saturday, when President Trump signed an executive order (EO) that puts tariffs and taxes on goods and energy imported from China, Mexico (now paused), and Canada starting Tuesday, it will also end a lesser-known but widely used exemption known as "de minimis," a provision that allows packages worth less than $800 to be shipped to the U.S. duty-free.

The loophole has helped companies like Temu and Shein offer extra low prices on goods and has fueled their rapid growth in the U.S. Bloomberg reports that the two companies have been anticipating the news for a year and have been expanding their shipping networks stateside.

Still, CNBC reports that Trump's actions could help companies including Amazon, Etsy, and eBay becasue their platforms let third-party sellers connect to U.S. consumers directly.

What is the 'de minimis' provision?

The de minimis provision has existed since the 1930s, but its use has exploded in recent years with the rise of e-commerce.

The provision allows packages worth less than $800 to be sent to the U.S. duty-free.

According to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency, the U.S. processed more than 1.3 billion de minimis shipments in 2024 (it was only 139 million in 2015) worth more than $48 billion.

Last fall, the Biden administration looked to stop the "overuse and abuse" of de minimis, per CNBC, noting the loophole helps Chinese e-commerce companies offer lower prices than companies stateside.

"The drastic increase in de minimis shipments has made it increasingly difficult to target and block illegal or unsafe shipments coming into the U.S.," Daleep Singh, a then deputy national security advisor for international economics, said in September.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

ChatGPT Can Now Complete a Major Task That Would Take a Human Up to 30 Days. Here's How it Works.

The AI now has the capability to browse the Internet and write a research paper based on what it finds.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

You're the Bottleneck — How to Master the Art of Delegation In the Year Ahead

A leader who fails to empower employees can become a bottleneck in the business. Here are three strategies for learning how to hand off responsibilities to your team and embrace a culture of trust so you can all move forward together.

By Jon Kirchner
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

She Spent Her Honeymoon Working on a Side Hustle. It Raised $35 Million and Counts Celebrities Among Its Investors.

Blake Geffen, founder of luxury accessory rental company Vivrelle, "skipped the bellinis" in the Maldives — and got to work on her company instead.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How This Boutique Sports Agency Is Beating Billion-Dollar Giants at Their Own Game

Zac Hiller of LAA Sports and Entertainment shares his experience as a young independent founder in an industry of established giants.

By Leo Zevin
Thought Leaders

How to Attract Corporate Sponsors

Use these nine tips to do what you love and find a company willing to foot the bill.

By Eve Gumpel